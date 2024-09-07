Scotland v Australia Third T20 Tips: 18/1 Hardie up for promotion
Ed Hawkins previews the final match of the series from The Grange on Saturday, finding bets at 18/1 and 11/4
Scots need to bat first for trade
Overcast weather may help seamers
Hardie could bat higher up
Zampa worth an interest
Scotland v Australia
Saturday 7 September 14.00
TV: live on BBC
Scotland v Australia Third T20 team news
It turns out that picking your most potent bowler isn't such a bad idea. Brad Currie's three wickets kept Australia in check somewhat in the context of game one. It wasn't enough for the sniff of a win, though. Keeper Charlie Tear replaced Matthew Cross.
Possible XI: Munsey, Jones, McMullen, Berrington, Tear, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Cole
Nathan Ellis is out of this tour and the England leg with a hamstring injury. His replacement, for the latter, will be Josh Hazlewood. Riley Meredith may get a game here if they want to mix things up. Josh Inglis's 43-ball ton set up a 2-0 lead. Aaron Hardie may be promoted up to No 3 for a hit.
Probable XI: Head, Fraser-McGurk, Hardie, Marsh, Green, Inglis, Stoinis, David, Abbott, Bartlett, Zampa
Scotland v Australia Third T20 pitch report
Australia's 196 in 20 overs batting first was disappointing for punters who were expecting a brutal onslaught on a par with the 16 an over rate for the opener. Vouchers on par lines went down. But The Grange is, at least, reliably flat. That may tempt punters to get involved at going long of Scots runs in the mid 150s. The weather may be a problem, though. There is no rain forecast but grey, overcast slies may help swing.
Scotland v Australia Third T20 match prediction
Scotland are at 12.0011/1, which is a cut from 14s earlier. We're not sure why that is justified. Despite taking two early wickets in game two, the run rate was always high. And in a chase wickets fell regularly enough to ensure minimal trade chances.
As stated before, they have to bat first and get up to that 180-190 region and then hope they can apply pressure. That will get the price down for the back-to-lay.
Scotland v Australia Third T20 player bets
The Aussies moved Inglis up to No 3 to get him crease time in the second match. Could they do the same for Hardie? The gamble at 18/119.00 may be worth it. Doing the same with Marcuis Stoinis is also likely but the 6s isn't really a rick in the same way. Otherwise we keep faith with Adam Zampa delivering for top Aussie bowler at 11/43.75.
Recommended bets
-
