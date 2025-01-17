Saturday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hasaranga and Rickleton catch the eye
Ed Hawkins previews Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants in ILt20 and Pretoria Capitals v Paarl royals and MI Cape Town and Joburg in SA T20...
Vipers need to show they an defend
Dre Russ the man again
Sixes play at Centurion
Jacks a follow
Rickleton a bet at 5/2
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers
Saturday 18 January, 10.00
TV: live on Zee
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips
Vipers are hot to trot this season in the ILT20. They sit top of the table having won three out of three. They successfully chased against MI Emirates last time out. Are they the real deal?
It is hard to say. We know that the toss is crucial in this tournament with a heavy bias for the chaser. And, if we're being harsh, that's all Vipers have done. They have chased thrice, won thrice. One of those was against ADKR. The test will be when they have to defend a target.
We're not saying they can't. But we are wondering whether in Dubai they should be as skinny as 1.594/7. It's not a great wager if the flip goes to ADKR. ADKR beat Sharjah last time out defending 159. They have tremendous power in the finishing positions with Laurie Evans and Andre Russell making all the difference in that game. At the least we think Knight Riders flip these odds in a chase.
On the subject of Russell, we have to take the 17/29.50 about a top-bat win. He's winning at 15% in this tournament, an edge of nearly five points. As ever, we note the chance to bet him in-play at twice the odds. If he wins it will surely be a late show. He is more than capable of catching up with 15-run overs well within his grasp. He struck at 214 for 30 unbeaten in the previous meet.
For Vipers, we were disappointed Wanindu Hasaranga didn't get a top bowler win last time. His win rate is now 31% after two blanks. Sportsbook offer 10/34.33. There were signs against Sharjah that ADKR had struggles against spin variations when Adil Rashid caused big issues.
Pretoria Capitals v Paarl Royals
Saturday 18 January, 11.00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Pretoria Capitals v Paarl Royals SAT20 tips
Paarl Royals are having a decent campaign so far with two wins in three. But they have to be added to the list of franchises making nonsensical selection decisions. Having left out Andile Phehlukwayo, their most potent bowler for the first two games, they then picked him against MI Cape Town. And he didn't bowl a single delivery.
It is maddening for gambler who spend hours on eye-bleeding research for an angle, only to be let down by calls from teams which are irrational. Phehlukwayo, despite a win rate of 35%, should be a straightforward bet. But now we have no clue as to why he is playing as a batter only. He is 5/16.00 for top bowler.
There may be better options. Total sixes are again a strong option and Sportsbook are resolute at their mark of 14.5. We want to go overs at evens. In day matches in the last four years this has been a winner in five from nine. The total in those nine games is 159, however, so it can be an absolute belter. No rain is forecast.
We are waiting on a win from Will Jacks for top Capitals bat. He is 7/24.50 with Sportsbook. Everything is crossed that Jacks is not going to be one of those batters which has inexplicable collapses in form, rendering a win rate of 31% irrelevant. He smashed a fifty against the Royals attack last season on this ground.
Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals
Saturday 18 January, 14.00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals ILT20 Tips
Dubai Capitals were in action on Friday so the match odds market is yet to be fully formed. Not so views on how this game after they failed to defend 201 against Sharjah. that suggedsts the toss ois key because of the dew factor.
Betting blind pre-toss is not advised for two teams who are much of a muchness. We should expect a choice affair in reality. If the chaser is odds-against - and we would include that in-play for scores of up to 190 - we might be ahppy to play.
MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings
Saturday 18 January, 15.30
TV: live on Sky Sports
MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 Tips
MI Cape Town are expected to go off short favourites for this clash from Newlands. It is pretty easy to disagree with that sentiment. Once again they are messing around with player roles and team changes which don't appear to be required.
Just four games in they have used 13 players, tried three different opening combinations, George Linde has gone from a finisher to a No 4 and Colin Ingram has gone the other way. It's the sort of chopping and changing which has cost them in the past. Pick an XI and stick to it with players in their best positions.
That XI might include Ryan Rickleton who has been out-in-out. Who knows whether he plays here. But if he does he is probably in the win zone for a top bat with four wins in his 11 appearances. Sportsbook go 5/23.50. We backed Azmatullah Omarzai at a massive 40s in their last match - a defeat by Paarl - and he opened. Sod's law, then, that he was out for just 13. He has been slashed to 11/26.50.
Joburg were top of three at the beginning of the latest round of matches and are looking pretty solid. There is no toss bias under lights in the last four years at Newlands but it is a ground which makes one nervous. They may well proved to be value with the option to bat first. On their tops, Wihaan Lubbe is an eyecatcher at 13/27.50. He has three wins in 21 and has been batting at No 5.
Recommended bets
