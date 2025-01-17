Saturday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hasaranga and Rickleton catch the eye

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers

Saturday 18 January, 10.00

TV: live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips

Vipers are hot to trot this season in the ILT20. They sit top of the table having won three out of three. They successfully chased against MI Emirates last time out. Are they the real deal?

It is hard to say. We know that the toss is crucial in this tournament with a heavy bias for the chaser. And, if we're being harsh, that's all Vipers have done. They have chased thrice, won thrice. One of those was against ADKR. The test will be when they have to defend a target.

We're not saying they can't. But we are wondering whether in Dubai they should be as skinny as 1.594/7. It's not a great wager if the flip goes to ADKR. ADKR beat Sharjah last time out defending 159. They have tremendous power in the finishing positions with Laurie Evans and Andre Russell making all the difference in that game. At the least we think Knight Riders flip these odds in a chase.

On the subject of Russell, we have to take the 17/29.50 about a top-bat win. He's winning at 15% in this tournament, an edge of nearly five points. As ever, we note the chance to bet him in-play at twice the odds. If he wins it will surely be a late show. He is more than capable of catching up with 15-run overs well within his grasp. He struck at 214 for 30 unbeaten in the previous meet.

For Vipers, we were disappointed Wanindu Hasaranga didn't get a top bowler win last time. His win rate is now 31% after two blanks. Sportsbook offer 10/34.33. There were signs against Sharjah that ADKR had struggles against spin variations when Adil Rashid caused big issues.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top ADKR bat SBK 17/2