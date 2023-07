Texas bowling superior

Morrisville pitch an unders play

San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings

Minday 24 July, 22:00

TV: Live on BT Sport

San Francisco Unicorns team news

Unicorns had one foot in the play-offs at the innings break against Washington. Needing only 138 for victory, the best batting unit in the tournament flopped spectacularly, being bowled out for 103.

It was a peculair performance because previously they had been the most profligate bowling team.

Probable XI: Wade, Allen, Stoinis, Shadab, Anderson, DInch, Singh, Bishnoi, Plunkett, Rauf, Le Roux.

Texas Super Kings team news

Texas Super Kings have lost top spot and were outclassed last time out by Seattle Orcas. They now face a must-win encounter to make it to the play-offs.

Texas could do with Faf Du Plessis showing up. The South African has had a dreadful time of it so far with 35 runs in four innings.

Probable XI: Conway, Du Plessis, CHetty, Kumar, Milind, antner, Bravo, Sams, Mohsin, Zia-ul-Haq, Theron

Morrisville pitch report

Eight of the last 13 first-innings in Morrisville have come in under 160 or fewer. The last two matches, though, saw batting conditions ease with Orcas making 170 against LA and Freedom posting 160 against Mumbai. Both were chased to continue the trend for the side batting first.

The shrewd money may well be on unders, though, on the par line in the mid 160s.

Texas are 1.845/6 and Unicorns are 2.166/5. It is tough to make peace with the price on Unicorns now their batting has started to falter. They had a worse economy rate than even LA Knight Riders before their latest outing and they are to be opposed.

Texas are no great shakes but the nous provided to them by T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo and the canny Mitch Santner could make the difference. Their group bowling economy has been excellent. Defeat for Unicorns will ensure they miss out on the play-offs.

They were our pre-series top for the title but their work in the field has been disappointing and it is likely to cost them.

Back Texas @ 1.845/6 Bet now

Devon Conway and Finn Allen have been boosted to 7/24.40 and 4/14.80 for top Texas and Unicorns bat respectively with Sportsbook.

Marcus Stoinis 7/24.40 for top Unicorns bat, with an average of just 15.7, doesn't appeal. Lungi Ngidi is yet to make an appearance for Unicorns and, although we don't expect him to break into the XI, the 5/15.80 about him being top bowler is far too big.

Ngidi is one the most reliable bowlers in such a market in the world. You get your money back if he doesn't play.