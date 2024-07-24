MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC Tips: Something rotten in state of New York

Texas should be favourites

MI New York v Texas Super Kings

Thursday 24 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

MI New York v Texas Super Kings team news

New York have scraped through to the play-offs. But there are doubts as to whether they know what their best XI is. Using Dewald Brevis as opener makes sense but Ruben Clinton, a strike rate of 61 to put them under pressure in a low chase against LA, surely isn't a better option than Steven Taylor? Nic Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan remain in MLC despite The Hundred starting.

Possible XI: Brevis, Taylor, Pooran, Monank, Richards, Shepherd, Pollard, Rashid, Boult, Kenjige, Ugarkar

After their dead rubber against Seattle, Texas will put their foot back on the gas. They are not impacted by The Hundred. We await to see whether Aiden Markram gets a game with the only room being if they were to drop Aaron Hardie at No 3. The fact that Mitchell Santner played instead of Markram versus Seattle suggests it's unlikely. A big show from Marcus Stoinis appears overdue. Ottniel Baart probably keeps his pot after a three-wicket burst.

Probable XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Tromp, Stoinis, Kumar, Savage, Santner, Mohsin, Noor, Zia, Baartman

MI New York v Texas Super Kings pitch report

New York have a run rate of 6.9 this season so they are ripe for a short on the runs markets. When the sides met previously this term, Texas managed to defend 176 by 15. Any par line approaching mid 160s for NY is a sell. Texas score at 8.3 an over and New York concede at 7.3. We don't expect big runs on a Dallas surface which is taking heavy wear and tear.

For some reason, Texas are outsiders on an early show with a more mature market expected to see them go off at 2.1011/10.

Texas have beaten New York once already this season. Overall New York managed only two wins in six attempts and qualified by a slender margin on net run rate.

It should be quite clear to anyone who has followed the tournament, then, that Texas are the better side. But then, New York did this last season in terms of a lucky qualification and they ended up winning the thing. Surely their luck has run out.

Recommended Bet Back Texas Super Kings EX 2.1

Faf Du Plessis top-scored in the previous meeting with an unbeaten 61. He has returned to form after a horrible 2023 campaign. He is top tournament runscorer with a strike rate in the 170s. He will be all the rage for top Texas bat. Faf is 12/53.40 for top bat. For New York, only Nic Pooran, who is 15/82.88 top NY bat, has been reliable. He is the only top order New York batter to have busted more than 100 runs this season. Not much to beat in other words. We will have an interest in Kieron Pollard who has been pushed out to 14/115.00. We'd been backing him at 6s and he had got as short as 9/25.50 after he moved around the order.

Recommended Bet Back Kieron Pollard top New York bat SBK 14/1

