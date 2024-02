Winner straight to final

Emirates could squeeze

Chase bias in play

MI Emirates v Gulf Giants

Tuesday 13 February, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

MI Emirates v Gulf Giants team news

MI Emirates have added Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley and Monank Patel. They replace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Corey Anderson. Monank is the USA wicketkeeper. Topley's signing is curious as he has only just pulled out of the PSL due to injury.

Possible XI: Waseem, Kusal (sub for Salamkheil), Fletcher, Benjamin, Rajapaksa/Mousley, Pollard, Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Viyaskanth, Boult, Rohid

Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall are in to the Giants squad. Nepalese Dipendra Singh Airee, an all-rounder, has been added. Jamie Overton may be a doubt with a shoulder problem.

Possible XI: Vince, Cox, Lynn (sub for Muzarabani), Hetmyer, Smith, Afzal Khan, Zubair, J Overton, Jordan, Dawson, Worral

MI Emirates v Gulf Giants pitch report

Nine of the 11 matches played in Dubai have been won by the chaser. First-innings scores have busted 165 or more in six of them. Emirates have been tighter with the ball in the group stage with an economy of 7.2. Giants have an average run rate of eight. They would be the preferred lay on innings runs at around 2.1011/10 for 165 or more.

It was one apiece in the group stages between these two. On that basis the match odds market making it a choice affair would be right.

But Giants are 1.875/6 favourites with Emirates 2.021/1. It would be folly to ignore the chase bias on this ground and if that latter price holds then it's a fair wager. At the least they should flip the odds.

Trade Emirates bat 2nd to 1.654/6 Bet now

MI Emirates v Gulf Giants player bets

Sportsbook may be awaiting official team news for the player markets. And who can blame them given player churn? We will be looking out for Jamie Overton for top Giants bat. We've seen - and taken - 100/1101.00 previously. james Vince is also an option of boosted to 3/14.00.

