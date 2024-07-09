Major League Cricket Tips Matches Six and Seven: Unicorns magic in the chase
Ed Hawkins has picked winners at 20/1 and 4/1 in the MLC so far and picks out the value wagers for LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings...
Orcas may have edge
Toss bias in Dallas
Unicorns look superior to Texas
Teams advised to chase in Morrisville
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas
Wednesday 10 July, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas team news
LA reverted to 2023 type last time out following their opening win. They were beaten by San Francisco with top-order concerns surfacing. It looks a very flaky front four and David Miller at least needs to be involved earlier.
Possible XI: Roy, Narine, Chand, Shakib, Nitish Kumar, Miller, Russell, Davis, Dry, Johnson, Ali Khan
Seattle, last year's ladder winners, were smashed by New York as they posted only 108 in game one. Time to improve. The South African flavour is strong and at the moment there's no room for skip Wayne Parnell or Shehan Jayasuriya, a home grown all-round talent.
Probable XI: De Kock, Anwar, Jones, Ranjane, Klaasen, Imad, Bracewell, Harmeet, Gannon, Burger, Zaman
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas pitch report
Nine out of 13 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted five times. The wicket didn't look as conducive for runs as LA posted 162 against Texas followed by their 165 against San Fran. We don't expect this surface to get better for batters so playing unders on the par line is a target with LA the favoured team to short.
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas match prediction
We will lean on that Dallas toss bias to help us make sense of this one. It looks likely to be a choice affair with Seattle at 2.021/1 on an early show.
We suspect Seattle are the superior team and if the flip goes their way and they bat first they would be a confident selection to get their frst points on the board. LA finished bottom last term and could start to struggle again.
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas player bets
Heinrich Klaasen has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top Seattle bat and that's a price we can get on board with. He was sensational last term striking at 190, including 25 off 13 against Knight Riders. For LA, the organised and talented Nitish Kumar looks chunky at 8/19.00.
San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings
Wednesday 10 July, 20:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings team news
San Francisco chased 165 with 28 balls to spare against LA so we expect them to be unchanged. Finn Allen's 63 from 37 made the difference and their front four looks the best in the tournament.
Probable XI: Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Short, Inglis, Anderson, Hassan, Krishnamurthi, Couch, Plunkett, Rauf, Abrar
Texas lost by 12 runs to LA and then were saved by a beating from Freedom thanks to rain. Having posted 203 they were on the receiving end of an onslaught from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Faf Du Plessis's ton may paper over significant cracks.
Probable XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Hardie, Stoinis, Kumar, Savage, Bravo, Tromp, Naveen, Zia, Mohsin
San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings pitch report
Seven of the eight completed matches at Morrisville in MLC have been won by the chaser. It would have been eight has the rain stayed away in Texas v Freedom. There is no rain forecast for this one but the moisture could bring bowlers back in to this so an overreaction on the par line in the late 170s may be a sell.
San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings match prediction
We're not prepared to start ditching the toss bias at this stage as we still get to know these teams. The match odds market is an agreement in terms of strengths and weakness it would seem as it makes this a choice affair.
The 1.9720/21 Unicorns on a fair surface is probably value but we'll keep the bat-second caveat. We suspect they are the stronger outfit.
San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings player bets
The 7/24.50 about Jake Fraser-McGurk topping for Unicorns immediately catches the eye. We know from IPL that he doesn't need to bat for long and this is most certainly a step down in class. His total runs are at 5/61.84 for over 16.5. Again, he could bust that in extraordinarily quick time. That's been a winner 14 times in his last 21.
Recommended bets
