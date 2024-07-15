Major League Cricket Tips Matches 13 and 14: Back top Pat bet at 40/1

MI New York v Washington Freedom

Wednesday 17 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

MI New York v Washington Freedom team news

New York have lost their last two. One win in three completed matches is poor but it's hardly a disaster considering four go through to the play-offs. The batting still looks lightweight as proved in their failure to chase against texas. Dewald Brevis could come in and MI may have to sacrifice an overseas bowler.

Possible XI: Clinton, Taylor, Monank, Pooran, David, Rashid, Rabada, Boult, Kenjige, Ehsan

Freedom are top of the table after beating LA with ease. They are guaranteed a play-off spot with one more win from their last three. They boast the best domestic player in the form of Saurabh Netravalkar whose four wickets set up an easy chase.

Probable XI: Head, Smith, Ravindra, Gous, Maxwell, Pienaar, Mukhtar, Jansen, Holland, Ferguson, Netravalkar

MI New York v Washington Freedom pitch report

Ten out of 16 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted five times. It's a an unders play if New York bat first against a Freedom attack which is well-led by the excellent Netravalkar. No rain is forecast.

New York have been overrated by the market so far. That is a trend in franchise leagues for the MI crew. Nothing new, then we clock prices of 1.845/6.

The toss, obviosuly, is a pointer but we wouldn't be surprised if even money was available if Freedom were batting first. They are currently 2.1011/10. If so it would warrant a strong bet.

Recommended Bet Back Freedom batting 1st EX 2.0

We backed Kieron Pollard at 6s for the last game but he's been cut to 5s for top NY bat despite a disastrous five from 17. We note instead the Monank patel [price of 7/18.00. He won against Texas but at No 4 he's too big. For Freedom, Andries Gous catches the eye at 5/16.00. It could be that he usurps Rachin ravindra at No 3.

Seattle Orcas v San Francisco Unicorns

Monday 15 July, 20:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Seattle Orcas v San Francisco Unicorns team news

Lungi Ngidi is available for Seattle after Wayne Parnell, the captain, was forced to withdraw presumably with an injury. Nandre Burger could miss out. Seattle need a spark after two defeats in three left them bottom of the table.

Probable XI: Rickleton, Anwar, De Kock, Jones, Ranjane, Klaasen, Imad, Harmeet, Gannon, Ngidi, Zaman

Pat Cummins is expected to be available to debut for Unicorns. He was pencilled in for the washout against LA. Haris Rauf or Abrar Ahmed may have to miss out as only six overseas are allowed.

Possible XI: Fraser-McGurk, Allen, Short, Krishnamurthi, Inglis, Hassan, Anderson, Cummins, Plunkett, Couch, Abrar

Seattle Orcas v San Francisco Unicorns pitch report

Nine of the 10 completed matches at Morrisville in MLC have been won by the chaser. San Francisco made 127 against Texas. The game before Texas made 203 against Washington.

It's a struggle to bet with confidence on the runs lines as a result.

Unicorns are 1.8910/11 with Seattle 2.021/1. We expect the latter to settle at around 2.1011/10. In a tight competition and with a clear toss bias this should be a choice affair.

As disappointing as Seattle have been, San Francisco have one win from two and haven't got going. The arrival of Cummins is a factor in their price but the toss is still king and betting pre-toss would be a mistake.

Recommended Bet Back side batting second SBK 2.0

Cummins is 40/141.00 for top San Francisco batter. He's better than that and the price is out of line with his win rate in franchise leagues.

There's a runs bet available for Jake Fraser-McGurk at 5/6 for overs 17.5. Since his breakthrough season in the Big Bash playing overs at that line would have been a winner 14 times out of 22. It appeals because he just doesn't need to bat that long to cop.

Recommended Bet Back Jake Fraser McGurk over 17.5 runs SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Pat Cummins top San Francisco bat SBK 40/1

