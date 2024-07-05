Major League Cricket Tips Matches 1 and 2: Toss could swing it for Super Kings
Ed Hawkins finds the best bets for MI New York v Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders as the MLC begins on Friday and early Saturday...
-
Morrisville favurs chaser
-
Seattle could be a bet at the break
-
Dre Russ a bet at 10s
-
Batting first key in Dallas
MI New York v Seattle Orcas
Friday 6 July, 20:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
MI New York v Seattle Orcas team news
MI New York are the holders and are, predictably, bolstered by a glut of stars. Trent Boult may be preferred instead of Kagiso Rabada. Steven Taylor and Monank Patel are excellent domestic players.
Possible XI: Taylor, Monank, Pooran, Brevis, Jahangir, Pollard, David, Rashid Khan, Kenjige, Ehsan, Boult
Orcas were runners-up last term as their bowlers failed to defend despite a toss bias. They have added Nandre Burger as their South African flavour is stronger. Aaron Jones will need to bring some World Cup form to stop Orcas relying too much on Heinrich Klaasen,
Possible XI: De Kock, Jayasuriya, Jones, Klaasen, Ranjane, Imad/Bracewell, Parnell, Harmeet, Gannon, Ellis, Burger/Zaman
MI New York v Seattle Orcas pitch report
Six of the seven matches at Morrisville last term were won by the chaser. More than 170 was busted four times so the track holds up well. A 20-overs par line play is an option if we can get a cheap overs in the low 170s.
MI New York v Seattle Orcas match prediction
Seattle won this fixture at this venue last season, chasing 195 with four balls to spare. There was little to choose between the sides as Orcas topped the ladder but not lost the final to New York.
New York, then, could be considered a little short at 1.705/7. We don't expect the toss to alter the match odds so we should still get 2.305/4 Seattle if it goes their way. In a chase it is possible they may be even bigger at the break.
MI New York v Seattle Orcas player bets
Shehan Jayasuriya could well bat in the top four so the 9/110.00 from Sportsbook that he top scores is a wrong on bat order. Klaasen will be all the rage, though at 13/53.60 after striking in the 190s in 2023. Steven Taylor for NY is big at 11/26.50 for an opener and a good one at that.
Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders
Saturday 7 July, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders team news
Super Kings look a little sluggish with that possible top four. Marcus Stoinis disappointed last season for Unicorns. Is there late accelaration with that lower order? Doubtful.
Possible XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Markram, Stoinis, Kumar, Savage, Santner/Coetzee, Stevenson, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohsin, Naveen
Knight Riders boast IPL winners in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell but they didn't set the MLC alight last term. LA were bottom last season by a distance. They look set up for late runs.
Possible XI: Narine, Chand, Carey, Miller, Nitish, Russell, Dry, Van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Johnson, Little
Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders pitch report
Eight out of 12 sides won batting first at Grand Prairie last season. Runs first up is key, then, and more than 170 was busted five times. LA were bottom ranked on batting run rate and bowling economy so it might make sense to play overs on the par line only if Texas bat first.
Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders match prediction
Texas are 1.9620/21 with LA 1.981/1. On form it is arguable that Texas should be a little shorter. Texas finished second last season with solid rather than spectacular performances.
If the toss were to go their way and they bat first they could be considered a value bet. We don't expect much change in odds post flip.
Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders player bets
Andre Russell is a go-to option for top bat in this format when we get odds as big as 10/111.00. He could bat as high as No 6. Stoinis is 13/27.50 to top score for Texas and we expect a strong effort at some stage.
Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Major League Cricket Tips Matches 1 and 2: Toss could swing it for Super Kings
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1