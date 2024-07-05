Major League Cricket Tips Matches 1 and 2: Toss could swing it for Super Kings

MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Friday 6 July, 20:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

MI New York v Seattle Orcas team news

MI New York are the holders and are, predictably, bolstered by a glut of stars. Trent Boult may be preferred instead of Kagiso Rabada. Steven Taylor and Monank Patel are excellent domestic players.

Possible XI: Taylor, Monank, Pooran, Brevis, Jahangir, Pollard, David, Rashid Khan, Kenjige, Ehsan, Boult

Orcas were runners-up last term as their bowlers failed to defend despite a toss bias. They have added Nandre Burger as their South African flavour is stronger. Aaron Jones will need to bring some World Cup form to stop Orcas relying too much on Heinrich Klaasen,

Possible XI: De Kock, Jayasuriya, Jones, Klaasen, Ranjane, Imad/Bracewell, Parnell, Harmeet, Gannon, Ellis, Burger/Zaman

MI New York v Seattle Orcas pitch report

Six of the seven matches at Morrisville last term were won by the chaser. More than 170 was busted four times so the track holds up well. A 20-overs par line play is an option if we can get a cheap overs in the low 170s.

Seattle won this fixture at this venue last season, chasing 195 with four balls to spare. There was little to choose between the sides as Orcas topped the ladder but not lost the final to New York.

New York, then, could be considered a little short at 1.705/7. We don't expect the toss to alter the match odds so we should still get 2.305/4 Seattle if it goes their way. In a chase it is possible they may be even bigger at the break.

Recommended Bet Back Seattle batting 2nd @ 2.305/4 EXC 2.3

Shehan Jayasuriya could well bat in the top four so the 9/110.00 from Sportsbook that he top scores is a wrong on bat order. Klaasen will be all the rage, though at 13/53.60 after striking in the 190s in 2023. Steven Taylor for NY is big at 11/26.50 for an opener and a good one at that.

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders

Saturday 7 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Super Kings look a little sluggish with that possible top four. Marcus Stoinis disappointed last season for Unicorns. Is there late accelaration with that lower order? Doubtful.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Markram, Stoinis, Kumar, Savage, Santner/Coetzee, Stevenson, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohsin, Naveen

Knight Riders boast IPL winners in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell but they didn't set the MLC alight last term. LA were bottom last season by a distance. They look set up for late runs.

Possible XI: Narine, Chand, Carey, Miller, Nitish, Russell, Dry, Van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Johnson, Little

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders pitch report

Eight out of 12 sides won batting first at Grand Prairie last season. Runs first up is key, then, and more than 170 was busted five times. LA were bottom ranked on batting run rate and bowling economy so it might make sense to play overs on the par line only if Texas bat first.

Texas are 1.9620/21 with LA 1.981/1. On form it is arguable that Texas should be a little shorter. Texas finished second last season with solid rather than spectacular performances.

If the toss were to go their way and they bat first they could be considered a value bet. We don't expect much change in odds post flip.

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders player bets

Andre Russell is a go-to option for top bat in this format when we get odds as big as 10/111.00. He could bat as high as No 6. Stoinis is 13/27.50 to top score for Texas and we expect a strong effort at some stage.