LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Cool-hand Kumar not to be missed at 10s

Seattle strong in the chase

LA look weak outfit

Imad and Burger may be dropped

Nitish Kumar a bet at 10s

LA Kight Riders v Seattle Orcas

Wednesday 14 July, 20:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas team news

LA have one win in four (one washout) but with two games left they can still make the top four. They need a win now though. It may be time to make significant changes. Alex Carey and Josh Little deserve a go. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, excellent in IPL, just haven't delivered yet but will still play.

Possible XI: Narine, Chand, Carey, Miller, Nitish, Russell, Dry, Van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Johnson, Little

Orcas topped the league ladder last term but sit bottom with one win in four. Like LA tey can make the play-offs but this is must-win. They failed to chase 165 against Unicorns last time despite a toss bias in their favour. It might be time to find room for Lungi Ngidi or Michael Bracewell instead of Imad Wasim and Nandre Burger.



Possible XI: Rickleton, Jayasuriya, de Kock, Klaasen, Jones, Harmeet, Bracewell, Hammad, Gannon, Ngidi, Zaman

LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas pitch report

Nine of the 11 completed matches at Morrisville in MLC have been won by the chaser. More than 160 has been busted once in four and we don't expect the pitch to suddenly improve. LA have a batting run rate of 7.8 so shorting their runs at 160 or more is wise at around 2.1011/10. Seattle are conceding 7.9

Seattle's struggle is something of a mystery in terms of the talent and balance they can put out on the field. If they can make one specific change (dropping Imad Wasim) we'd be very keen here at odds against of around 2.1011/10.

Still, we don't ignore the toss bias. LA have been awful so far which is entirely in keeping with their inaugural season. Man for man it shouldn't even be that close.

Recommended Bet Back Seattle batting second EX 2.10

The last time LA played we found a big rick on their top bat market. Nitish Kumar, who could bat at No 4, was 30/131.00. They've ironed out that mistake but is 10/111.00 still too big? He has very little to beat and has a good gameplan for runs in this format. Let's go in again.

Recommended Bet Back Nitish Kumar top LA bat SBK 10/1

