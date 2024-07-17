LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Cool-hand Kumar not to be missed at 10s
Ed Hawkins picks out Seattle with the toss bias on their side and a strong top-bat fancy for the action from Morrisville on Wednesday night...
Seattle strong in the chase
LA look weak outfit
Imad and Burger may be dropped
Nitish Kumar a bet at 10s
LA Kight Riders v Seattle Orcas
Wednesday 14 July, 20:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas team news
LA have one win in four (one washout) but with two games left they can still make the top four. They need a win now though. It may be time to make significant changes. Alex Carey and Josh Little deserve a go. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, excellent in IPL, just haven't delivered yet but will still play.
Possible XI: Narine, Chand, Carey, Miller, Nitish, Russell, Dry, Van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Johnson, Little
Orcas topped the league ladder last term but sit bottom with one win in four. Like LA tey can make the play-offs but this is must-win. They failed to chase 165 against Unicorns last time despite a toss bias in their favour. It might be time to find room for Lungi Ngidi or Michael Bracewell instead of Imad Wasim and Nandre Burger.
Possible XI: Rickleton, Jayasuriya, de Kock, Klaasen, Jones, Harmeet, Bracewell, Hammad, Gannon, Ngidi, Zaman
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas pitch report
Nine of the 11 completed matches at Morrisville in MLC have been won by the chaser. More than 160 has been busted once in four and we don't expect the pitch to suddenly improve. LA have a batting run rate of 7.8 so shorting their runs at 160 or more is wise at around 2.1011/10. Seattle are conceding 7.9
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas match prediction
Seattle's struggle is something of a mystery in terms of the talent and balance they can put out on the field. If they can make one specific change (dropping Imad Wasim) we'd be very keen here at odds against of around 2.1011/10.
Still, we don't ignore the toss bias. LA have been awful so far which is entirely in keeping with their inaugural season. Man for man it shouldn't even be that close.
LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas player bets
The last time LA played we found a big rick on their top bat market. Nitish Kumar, who could bat at No 4, was 30/131.00. They've ironed out that mistake but is 10/111.00 still too big? He has very little to beat and has a good gameplan for runs in this format. Let's go in again.
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
