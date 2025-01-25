Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 Tips: Big test for Sunrisers resurgence

Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunday 26 January, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape team news

Joburg have lost their last three as they have been hampered by the loss of Gerald Coetzee to injury. But they don't seem to have a clue as to their best XI with 17 players already used. Leus Du Plooy, so reliable with the bat usually, has struggled and they have only one batter who is striking at more than 140. There is a sense that an ageing squad, including veterans Faf Du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and Devon Conway, don't quite have the chutzpah.

Possible Joburg XI: Conway, Du Plessis, du Plooy, Bairstow, Ferreira, Lubbe, Jones, Viljoen, Theekshana, Tahir, Sipamla

Sunrisers have roared back to form with four wins from four. That may have to do with giving gun players like Ottniel Baartman and Tristan Stubbs better chances to perform. We're still not sure David Bedingham should be opening but they're unlikely to change combos now.

Probable Thunder XI: Crawley, Bedingham, Abell, Markram, Stubbs, jansen, Hermann, Dawson, Harmer, Baartman, Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape pitch report

There have been only two matches so far at The Wanderers, one was a washout. MI Cape Town could only post 140 and were beaten by DLS. Pretoria managed only 138 before rain. So the first port of call is the weather forecast. It should be a blazing hot start and no rain is expected.

In the last 18 day-night games (four years), 10 have been won by the chaser. The runs per over in that study is 8.37. With Sunrisers economy at 6.9 any sign of the Joburg line approaching late 160s is a short. The sixes line at unders 14.5 has been a winner in 14 of the last 19 day-nighters.

An early show has this one primed as a choice affair. That's not as bonkers as it sounds despite the teams going in opposite directions in the form guide. Three of the Sunrisers' wins - including one against JSK - came at Port Elizabeth where a slow and tacky track suits the Sunrisers. They are expert in its ways and the opposition are not.

This could be a different test with batters more capable of striking through the line of the ball. Sunrisers won't be able to rely on bowling wicket to wicket and letting the pitch to do the work. They will need to have smarter and more varied plans.

However, if they pass this test it would be fair to say that the two-time winners are back and are bang in contention for the three-peat.

Du Plooy has had a quiet competition so far with one top-bat win. He may be approaching the win zone and the 9/25.50 that he tops has some merit. For a start he has a win rate of 34% in SAT20. There is also the not insignificant matter of a win against Sunrisers last season when he made 47 from 40. Unsurprisingly, Du Plooy has an excellent record at The Wanderers, averaging 56 and striking at 156.

Recommended Bet Back Leus Du Plooy top Joburg bat SBK 9/2

