Knight Riders in the chase

Toss bias alert

Gulf Giants v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Saturday 10 February, 10:30

TV: Live on Zee

Gulf Giants v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders best bets

Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders should qualify for the play-offs, barring the loser enduring an absolute hammering and landslide wins elsewhere.

Giants are the form team in the tournament with three consecutive wins, including a success over Emirates. Top spot is likely to be beyond them on net run rate.

Usman Khan and Mujeeb have departed for the PSL and Sri-Lanka-Afghanistan respectively. But they've not been hindered by call-ups for Australia-West Indies

Knight Riders are without Andre Russell because of that series. They have added Fabian Allen as a replacement. He could play instead of Ravi Bopara.

We're happy to keep the historic Dubai chase bias on side. To that end, Knight riders have what it takes to flip the odds from 2.206/5.

There are top-bat prices of interest. Imad Wasim has had a quiet tournament but is big at 10/111.00 for a No 5. We're not sure jamie Overton should be rated at 100/1101.00 for Giants. He's a decent hitter and was carded at No 7 last time. He should be 33s.

Back Jamie Overton top Giants bat @ 100/1101.00 Bet now

MI Emirates v Dubai Capitals

Saturday 10 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

MI Emirates v Dubai Capitals

A win for Dubai books them a play-off after they came from behind impressivle to beat Vipers on Friday. They have coped well with a player drain (David Warner, Rovman Powell for example).

An early odds show has Dubai expected to go off at around that 2.206/5 mark. They could rate a bet if they chase at Au Dhabi, which favours the side batting second. They beat Emirates in a chase earlier in the tournament.

For top bats, Kieron Pollard for Emirates and Sikandar Raza for Capitals are in touch. Middle-order lasting has been the way to go recently, perhaps a sign of wearing surfaces.