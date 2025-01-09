ILT20 Team-by-team Guide: Holders Emirates have little to beat

MI Emirates eye back-to-back titles

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

24-23 finishes: 4-6

Batting run rate rank: 4

Bowling economy rank 3

2-year Top bat % high: Russell 17.6

2-year Top bowler % high: Ali Khan 30

Squad: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Gudakesh Motie, Hassan Khan, Roston Chase, Terrance Hinds, Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Ghous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper, Sunil Narine

Possible XI: Narine, Pepper, Clarke, Sharafu, Evans, Russell, Hassan, Willey, Motie, Ali Khan, Sabir

Analysis: Knight Riders have been a byword for failure. They hope that Muhammad Ghazanfar, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase can change their fortunes. That's quite strange recruitment because the Sheikh Zayed Stadium isn't expected to take huge turn. They will hope left-arm veteran Sabir Ali can do a job as home player. Batter Alishan Sharafu will be a floating batter. In other words if they can avoid using him they will.

Desert Vipers

24-23 finishes: 5-RU

2-year Batting run rate rank: 2

2-year Bowling economy rank 5

2-year Top bat % high: Hales 31.8

2-year Top bowler % high: Hasaranga 35.2

Squad: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri, Wanindu Hasaranga

Possible XI: Hales, Fakhar, Azam, Lawrence, Rutherford, Hasaranga, Naseer, Suri, Ferguson, L Wood, Amir,

Analysis: Vipers' problem is two UAE players who aren't good enough. All-rounder Ali Naseer was hideen down the order and barely bowled. Keeper Tanish Suri seemingly has to play. That means that Azam Khan is grazing in the outfield, which will cost them runs. Alex Hales is on the wane despite that win rate. The majority came in the first half of the 2023 season, Dan Lawrence had a poor season last term. The pace bowling unit is strong, though.

Dubai Capitals

24-23 finishes: RU-4

2-year Batting run rate rank: 5

2-year Bowling economy rank: 4

2-year Top bat % high: Billings 20

2-year Top bowler % high: Raza 9.5

Squad: Adam Rossington, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh, Gulbadin Naib, Jeffrey Vandersay, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shai Hope, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Stone

Possible XI: Rossington, Fraser-McGurk, Hope, Powell, Raza, Billings, Shanaka, Naib, Kuggelijn, Akif, Haider

Analysis: Capitals need the Jake Frasrer-McGurk that struck at 213 last season not the one that has stunk out the Bash. David Warner is not expected until Thunder's season is over. No Leus Du Plooy or Rahmanullah Gurbaz is not great for their strike rate. Akif Raja and Haider Ali are the most likely two UAE players. Akif was very expensive with the ball last term.

Gulf Giants

24-23 finishes: 3-Winners

2-year Batting run rate rank: 3

2-year Bowling economy rank: 2

2-year Top bat % high: Vince 17.3

2-year Top bowler % high: J Overton 20

Squad: Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall, Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, Wahidullah Zadran, Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer

Possible XI: Lyth, Vince, Smith, Cox, Hetmyer, T Curran, J Overton, Erasmus/Jordan, Afzal Khan, Mills, Worrall, Zubair

Analysis: The problem with this lot is that their probable best XI consists of James Vince, Tom Curran, Jamie Overton and Chris Jordan who are playing the Bash. Hell, they might be on their way now but it is the ludicrous nature of franchise leagues that few have a clue as to when they will arrive. One to bet later on once they get their best in.

MI Emirates

24-23 finishes: winners-3

2-year Batting run rate rank: 1

2-year Bowling economy rank: 1

2-year Top bat % high: Pooran 20

2-year Top bowler % high: Farooqi 22

Squad: Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Fareed Ahmad, Thomas Jack Draca, Ben Charlesworth, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil

Possible XI: Waseem, Banton/Fletcher, Pooran, Kusal, Pollard, Mousley, Akeal, thompson, Farooqi, Rohid, Salamkheil

Analysis: Trent Boult's 16 wickets en route to glory will be missed. He hasn't been replaced. They have two strong UAE players in blitzer Muhammad Waseem and leftie quick Muhammad Rohid. They should go close again with little to beat. Muhammad Waseem is the best home player.

Sharjah Warriorz

24-23 finishes: 6-5

2-year Batting run rate rank: 6

2-year Bowling economy rank: 6

2-year Top bat % high: Kohler-Cadmore 35.2

2-year Top bowler % high: Jawdullah 20

Squad: Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Gus Atkinson, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Virandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Possible XI: Roy, Charles, Seifert, Kohler-Cadmore, Rajapaksa, Janat, Sams, Rashid, Milne/Madushanka, Jawadullah, Siddique,

Analysis: Another franchise which is waiting on Bash arrivals, notably Daniel Sams who probably balances the XI. the fact they have to play two UAE pacers in Siddique and jawadullah means that they have overcommited in terms of overseas pacers. two from gus Atkinson, Adam milne and Dilshan madushanka won't play unless they have a very loing tail. it's just not very bright squad building which means we question what else they will get wrong.