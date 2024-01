Two games televised

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants

Wednesday 31 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants best bets

Knight Riders find themselves in bottom position. It is familiar territory. But they are not cut adrift like last season. They have the same number of wins and points as their rival here.

That explains why the odds are close, too. Giants are 1.865/6 favourites with Knight Riders 2.166/5.

The latter will interest us if the toss goes ADKR's way. We need them to chase at this venue as there is a chunky bias. At the very least they flip the odds and then some.

An alternate strategy is to get with Giants in-play in the face of some fast runscoring up front from Knight Riders. Anything in the 1.9010/11 region is good for them in a chase.

On the tops front, James Vince is beginning to interest us at 13/53.60. For Knight Riders Laurie Evans looks underrated at 15/28.50.

Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tuesday 30 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape best bets

Sunrisers should be good for a play-off with victory over Joburg, who have enjoyed a mini resurgence. With two wins and a no result in their last four they have hauled themselves off the bottom.

They have to keep winning, though. And even if they do get two more successes their net run rate would need a boost.

Last time out they beat MI Cape Town in a rain-reduced match. They face a tough unit in Sunrisers, though, who have won four from five and are showing the sort of form which took them to the title.

It could be that 1.865/6 looks very big indeed by the close with Joburg coming up short against a quality outfit.

If we're wrong about Sunrisers then Marco Jansen could end up looking big at 17/118.00 for top bat. He's had one nice cameo so far and it would be a surprise if he didn't produce an innings of note in the tournament.