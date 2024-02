Beware Dubai chase bias

Sunrirsers can keep on

Markram 4/1 for top bat

MI Emirates v Sharjah Warriors

Friday 2 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

MI Emirates v Sharjah Warriors best bets

MI Emirates' charge to the play-offs was slowed by Desert Vipers last time out. The Dubai chase bias had something to do with it as well.

Emirates are hot favourites at 1.728/11 but even though they are stronger man for man, it is not a price we can get on baord with unless they were batting second.

Sharjah have picked up. They have won two from two. Overpowering Dubai at home was a surprise. They razed DC for just 104 and won by nine wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana, the Sri Lanka spinner, is having a superb tournament. He is chunky at 10/34.33 for top bowler with tight economy crucial if there is a dead-heat on wickets. With him bowling first there is a strong chance Warriors flip these odds. A trade should be straightforward.

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Friday 2 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape best bets

Sunrisers are beginning to look like the best team in this tournament again. The holders thrashed Joburg last time out thanks to a superb bowling display.

Although they trail Durban in top spot, they appear to have superior nous and strategy. They wouldn't bat Heinrich Klaasen at No 6 one suspects.

This is a cracking contest on a Boland Park surface which has been sluggish. Paarl have lost three of their last five and are looking low on confidence after twice being otuclassed by Durban.

Sunrisers at odds-against will more than likely you give a good run for your money on the match odds.

We were lining up a bet on Marco Jansen for top Sunrisers in the late teens but are put off by the 9/110.00 about a guy who could bat as low as 7. Aiden Markram may be an option to finally record a win at 4/15.00.

Back Sunrisers 2.0621/20 Bet now

