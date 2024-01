Three games to decipher

Russell big at probable 6/1 7.00

Bet Pollard at 9/1 10.00

Desert Vipers v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunday 21 January, 10.30

TV: Live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders best bets

On last season's form this is a mismatch. Vipers were runners-up and Knight Riders produced diasaster after disaster, finishing last. They were beaten out of sight with regularity.

Vipers are not at full-strength with Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan playing for Pakistan. Still, the 1.9110/11 is oddly generous.

There are a wealth of option for Vipers with Colin Munro able to take the gloves and extra batting options with Dan Lawrence and Bas de leede available. Shadab Khan, Tom Curran or Luke Wood could play instead of Afridi.

Back Desert Vipers @ 1.9110/11 Bet now

We're also awaiting prices from Sportsbook for top bat. Andre Russell is our go-to option with a 30% win rate last year and we'll play if we can get at least 6/17.00.

Back Andre Russell top Knight Riders bat @ 6/17.00 Bet now

Gulf Giants v MI Emirates

Sunday 21 January, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

Gulf Giants v MI Emirates best bets

Gulf Giants got their defence off to a strong start, comfortably beating Sharjah by 31 runs in defending 198. James Vince top scored again but Jamie Smith set up the success with a destructive knock in the opening slot.

MI Emirates are in action on Saturday against Dubai Capitals. If they were to win Giants could drift a bit to make this a choice affair.

Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town

Sunday 21 January, 13.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town best bets

MI Cape Town earned a comprehensive win at home over Royals on Friday. They chased 172 with ease after being under early powerplay pressure in the field.

The Boland Park surface is much slower, though, and the match odds market as a choice affair probably takes that into account.

On a trickier batting surface, Kieron Pollard is worth an interest for top Cape Town bat. He is extremely reliable on these markets around the world but we swerve on absolute roads. It could be that a 30 or 40 wins it. Sportsbook go 9/110.00.

Back Kieron Pollard to MI Cape Town bat @ 9/110.00 Bet now

