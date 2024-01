Play-off races hotting up

Du Ploy a ploy at 7/2 4.50

Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals

Monday 28 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals best bets

Sharjah got a morale-boosting success on Sunday as the Vipers' slide continued. They defended 174.

Capitals come into the contest off the back of defeat by Gulf Giants. In terms of wins-losses the sides have identical 2:2 records but Capitals' superior net run rate suggests they're the better side.

However, on the head-to-head Warriors used the Dubai toss bias for the chaser to their advantage when beating Capitals by five wickets.

With no toss bias in Sharjah historically, it could be that the 1.758/11 feels a little mean on Dubai. In other words you'd want one on your side.

David Warner at 3/14.00 and Rovman Powell at 9/110.00 are both overdue wins on the Capitals top bat market. Powell took 42 off 27 against Warriors last season. He has a win aret of 20%.

MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings

Sunday 28 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings best bets

With Cape Town on nine points from seven and Joburg eight from the same number, this is must-win territory. Cape Town are collapsing with three straight defeats and those early worries about consistency in player roles have borne fruit.

Joburg have never quite coped with the loss of Gerald Coetzee. But that's no real excuse for pathetic batting efforts with intent lacking.

Still, it could be both teams are as bad as each other and Cape Town at 1.748/11 warrant a terrible bet. That doesn't mean Joburg our outstanding value at 2.285/4 but you can hang a wager on the fact these two should be as close in price as ability.

In terms of players to follow for Cape Town we don't have a big feel. But believe it or not Dewald Brevis at 9/110.00 is toppy on win rate. If he can get a place back up the order. He seems to have found confidence again.

For Joburg we like Leus Du Plooy at 7/24.50. He top scored when the sides met earlier in the tournamet, a crushing 98-run loss for Joburg.