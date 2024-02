Toss key in Dubai

Klaasen 15/2 8.50 for win

Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants

Tuesdat 6 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants best bets

Gulf Giants are 1.758/11 favourites. It's not a price that we can get on baord with given their form and reliance on the Dubai chase bias. As stated previously we're strategising to back the chaser blind at that venue and Abu Dhabi.

There's not much in it in terms of form. Both teams have three wins apiece. Capitals were beaten by three wickets in the head-to-head after they mustered only 132 batting first.

James Vince has a 33% win rate in this competition and he's in the zone for another win. The 3/14.00 with Sportsbook is not too shabby considering he was 11/43.75 last time.

The Hampshire man took 28 off 19 versus the Capitals in the previous meet so he should feeling confident. If that sort of price is of no interest, Chris Jordan is wrong at 100/1101.00 on ability and batting order.

For Capitals we're still waiting for Rovman Powell to produce. After a couple of games off we're tempted by the 12/113.00 and were encouraged to see him at No 6 in defeat by Knight Riders last time. He has a 17% win rate in the competition.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants

Tuesday 6 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants

Holders Sunrisers are mean with the ball with an economy of just 7.3 They come up against the most fearsome batting line-up in the competition.

As punters, we often tend to favour a good side in the field over hitting ability. Brains over brawn you might say.

The match odds market often disagrees. And it does so again here. Sunrisers are 2.1211/10 outsiders. We would make this a choice affair for a contest which decides which teams goes straight to the final.

It was a win apiece on the head-to-heads this term. For Durban's win, Sunrisers took some treatement in the field but they were in the chase for a spell at 106 for two in the 12th going after 225.

The good news is that Heinrich Klaasen is back out to 15/28.50 territory. He's been messed about in terms of batting order but the price is not too bad for a guy coming in at No 6.