Dubai and Abu Dhabi toss baises alert

Malan and Buttler boost

MI Emirates v Desert Vipers

Sunday 4 February, 10:30

TV: Live on Zee

MI Emirates v Desert Vipers best bets

MI Emirates are 1.768/11 favourites with Vipers 2.285/4. Those prices are similar to the Vipers' contest against Gulf Giants on Saturday which saw the former priced as pre-toss favourites.

It didn't make a huge amount of sense. We note Vipers won the toss and chased at a ground with a chase bias. This game comes from Abu Dhabi. Another chase bias.

We stress that now is a good time to implement a strategy to back every chasing team at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Going in with two points staked for each chaser for the rest of the fixtures makes sense.

Top-of-the-table Emirates are the sort of price you would expect. But they did lose to Vipers by two wickets in their earlier meeting. That was in Dubai. There's a theme now to these games and we really should be waiting for the flip before playing. Chaser wins.

Gulf Giants v Sharjah Warriors

Sunday 4 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Gulf Giants v Sharjah Warriors best bets

This one comes from Dubai. We back the chaser. As simple as that. The match odds market seems to think that will be Giants who are 1.758/11 favourites despite being bottom of the table. Again we reiterate the two-point back chaser blind strategy at the twin venuies - Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah's form has actually been pretty decent for a roster which does not inspire. They're an even money record from six games. It really should be a choice affair.

James Vince is due a win on the top bats. He is 11/43.75 with Sportsbook. Vince top-scored in the previous meeting at the start of the tournament.

Back James Vince top Giants bat @ 11/43.75 Bet now

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Paarl Royals

Sunday 4 February, 13:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Paarl Royals best bets

We've had two nice match odds wins on Sunrisers in the last week at decent odds. They were 1.834/5 to beat Joburg and then 2.0621/20 to beat Paarl.

Given the cut - rightfully so - we probably don't need to bet here. It may be out by only a couple of nicks.

Instead we were hoping to play Aiden Markram for top bat. But he is steadfast at 4/15.00.

Jos Buttler at a boosted 16/54.20 for Paarl and Dawid Malan at a boosted 7/24.50 may have more appeal.