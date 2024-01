MI Emirates should win

Sharjah Warriors v MI Emirates

Friday 24 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v MI Emirates best bets

MI Emirates should swat aside Sharja here, the poorest side in the tournament. The match odds market has it about right with Emirates in that 1.654/6 region. There's no toss bias to bridge the gulf for the hosts, either.

There's not a huge amount of value, wlsewhere, either. Muhammad Waseem, the Emirates opener, is giving an edge on win rate at 7/24.50 for top Emirates bat. Nic Pooran will prove popular with a boost to 4/15.00.

The Sharjah batting leaves a lot to be desired and we're searching for a big rick lower down the order. Alas Sportsbook are no mugs and the best we can pinpoint is Chris Waokes at 17/118.00.

Paarl Royals v Durban Super Giants

Friday 26 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Paarl Royals v Durban Super Giants best bets

Paarl Royals are confirmed play-off participants and Durban could join them if they were to record their own fifth win of the campaign at Boland Park.

The match odds has this as a choice affair with Parrl at 1.9620/21 and Durban at 1.9520/21. Is that right?

Paarl probably deserve more respect. They've lost one fewer game than Durban, have a superior net run rate and have looked multi-dimensional. Durban tend to be over-reliant on their ferocious batting order keeping their bowlers out of trouble.

There's also the suspicion that Boland Park just doesn't suit hitters, players who like to smash through the line of the ball. That's Durban all over. We would have Paarl as favourites here.

As far as the top-bat markets are concerned, we're delighted to see Jos Buttler boosted to 3/14.00 with his win rate in this competition very much on our side at the price.

We'll also keep faith with Heinrich Klaasen at 7/24.50. It's a improved price for a man who has been so relioable on this market.

