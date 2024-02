No chase bias

Winner goes to final

Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals

Thursday 15 February, 14.30

Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals team news

New signings Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall went straight into the team for defeat by Emirates. Gerhard Erasmus and Dominic Drakes sat out. The pair are probably an upgrade but it can't be great for team spirit that erasmus and Drakes are suddenly deemed surplus to requirements. Chris Lynn and Blessing Muzarabani will sub in or out.

Possible XI: Vince, Cox, Lynn (sub with Muzarabani), Usman, Smith, Hetmyer, J Overton, Dawson, Jordan, Worrall, Zubair

Tom Abell, another late capture, also went straight into the action for Capitals in their eliminator success over Knight Riders. His 41 from 29 helped take the game away from ADKR. They do look stronger for David Warner and Rovman Powell leaving for international duty and not returning.

Possible XI: Banton, Holden (sub with Zahir Khan), du Plooy, Abell, Billings, Raza, Shanaka, Kuggelijn, Stone, Akif, Haider

Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals pitch report

Four from seven have been won by the caser at Sharjah. But there's never been a toss bias to get stuck into. The surface does appear to have slowed up. Warriros managed only 129 in defeat by Vipers last time and the game before they were rolled for 75 against ADKR. it could be a Warriors issue, we suppose, but Dubai also managed only 104 there. There have been four scores under 133. Giants have the better economy rate as 7.7 plays 8 so shorting Capitals may be shrewder on data.

As students of the game we could be forgiven for looking at these two teams and reckoning that, man for man, new-look Capitals have an edge. It's hard not to consider the Giants line-up as flaky.

They certainly looked that way as they suffered in the field and then with the bat as they were outclassed by Emirates. The hodlers may have run out of steam in the quest for the final.

We'd have this slightly closer and Capitals have a sniff of value at them if they settle at the 2.206/5 mark.

On the top-bats Leus Du Plooy is a real punters' pal these days. He was brilliant - again - in the SAT20 and he could bring his destructive form to the ILT20. Check his price with Sportsbook but 10/34.33 would be fine. Do bear in mind that on the tops markets a player has to be in the starting XI to count. So if Capitals bat second opener Max Holden will be void if he is subbed in. That's good news for du Plooy bets. Likewise Chris Lynn for Giants, meaning the likes of James Vince has little to beat.

