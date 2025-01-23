Friday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Sunrisers squeezing and surging

MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Friday 24 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 tips

MI Emirates remain on the heels of Desert Vipers in second place in the standings. With two wins in their last two, could they be about to make a surge for top spot?

Given that MI beat Knight Riders by 28 runs on Tuesday after posting a solid 186, the answer may be yes. Knight Riders were unable to get a foothold in the chase despite a strong start in the powerplay. And there seemed little evidence of dew helping them out. In night games in the last four years, there is no toss bias with 19 out of 37 won by the side batting second.

One feels a hefty bias is required for Knight Riders to bridge the gap and for us to take around 2.56/4 when the odds settle. Although they are third in the table, just two points behind, what gives a clue to the two teams' respective strengths is net run rate. Knight Riders are minus 0.2 while Emirates are in the black at 0.6. That is a chunky difference, even if the margins appear tight.

MI appear to have the edge with the spin department. When these sides met previously Waqar Salmkheil and Akeal Hosein conceded only 38 runs between them from seven overs. England selectors - who have just watched their T20 side dismantled by spin - would not have been enamoured with a disastrous 17-ball seven from Laurie Evans. His total runs look a short at 16.5 at 5/61.84 with Sportsbook.

Another price which leaps from the coupon is Waqar at 7/24.50 for top MI bowler. Because he is so mean on economy he may not actually need to take the most wickets and can win it on a tie. Remember, when two bowlers dead heat they are split by number of runs conceded.