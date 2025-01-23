Friday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Sunrisers squeezing and surging
Ed Hawkins previews MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings...
-
Knight Riders have spin issues
-
Waqar option for dead-heat win
-
Sunrisers stifling teams in Port Elizabeth
-
Crawley looks out of sorts
-
MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Friday 24 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 tips
MI Emirates remain on the heels of Desert Vipers in second place in the standings. With two wins in their last two, could they be about to make a surge for top spot?
Given that MI beat Knight Riders by 28 runs on Tuesday after posting a solid 186, the answer may be yes. Knight Riders were unable to get a foothold in the chase despite a strong start in the powerplay. And there seemed little evidence of dew helping them out. In night games in the last four years, there is no toss bias with 19 out of 37 won by the side batting second.
One feels a hefty bias is required for Knight Riders to bridge the gap and for us to take around 2.56/4 when the odds settle. Although they are third in the table, just two points behind, what gives a clue to the two teams' respective strengths is net run rate. Knight Riders are minus 0.2 while Emirates are in the black at 0.6. That is a chunky difference, even if the margins appear tight.
MI appear to have the edge with the spin department. When these sides met previously Waqar Salmkheil and Akeal Hosein conceded only 38 runs between them from seven overs. England selectors - who have just watched their T20 side dismantled by spin - would not have been enamoured with a disastrous 17-ball seven from Laurie Evans. His total runs look a short at 16.5 at 5/61.84 with Sportsbook.
Another price which leaps from the coupon is Waqar at 7/24.50 for top MI bowler. Because he is so mean on economy he may not actually need to take the most wickets and can win it on a tie. Remember, when two bowlers dead heat they are split by number of runs conceded.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings
Friday 24 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 tips
Sunrisers, the holders, have won three on the bounce and are firmly in the mix for a top-two spot. They are one point behind Cape Town in second with the same number of games played.
They beat Pretoria Capitals on Wednesday, defending 149 with ease on what looked like a tricky and tacky surface at St George's Park. Big players like Marco Jansen (four wickets) and Aiden Markram (an assured 50) set up the win.
They will hope to use the same skill sets to squeeze a Joburg team who have lost their last two. In similar conditions they were beaten by Paarl on a Boland Park surface which could be as sticky as PE. And before that they failed to defend under the lights at Newlands against Cape Town.
Bowling could be an issue. They are conceding runs at more than eight an over but Sunrisers are down at just 6.8. Adapting on this surface and having the requisite smarts to stifle teams might be beyond them. For that reason if the match odds settles as a choice affair, Sunrisers look the value. It may be, though, that they go off at slight favourites at under 1.9010/11.
With bowlers expected to dominate, shorting runs is a solid option. There may be an opportunity to go under 160 first-innings runs at around the 2.1011/10 mark. It looks a very tricky track for the strokemakers and Zak Crawley, a duck against Pretoria, could struggle again. His runs at 16.531/2 could be a cheap sell for 5/61.84.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
