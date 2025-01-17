Friday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Mulder has x-factor for Durban

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Sharjah Warriorz v Dubai Capitals

Friday 17 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals ILT20 tips

The tournament moves on to Sharjah for the first time this season. But there's not the toss bias for the chaser that so often makes this competition easy to call. In the last four years in night matches there have been 31 games. Seventeen of those have been won by the team batting second. The theory that dew makes all the difference doesn't quite stand up enough on a long study haul.

It is another low-scoring ground, though. The average runs per over in that study period is just 7.27. Fifteen of the last 26 first-innings scores have come under 152.5. So extreme unders are an option as well. Sixes, naturally, are in short supply. Sportsbook may go 10.5 sixes for even money and that would have been a winner for unders in 18 from the 31-game filter.

Both teams have a win each from two games and Capitals have only 0.1 of a gap in terms of net run rate. A tight affair could be in the offing, then. An early show suggests Dubai are going to be favourites and that would appear hard to justify. This looks like a choice affair.

On the player market, Tom Kohler-Cadmore should be a clear jolly for top bat. Sportsbook go 13/53.60. If we're right about a low-scoring game, then Keemo Paul mightl only need 30-odd to win. He always has appeal at 13/114.00. Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan all-rounder, has appeal for similar reasons at 14/115.00.