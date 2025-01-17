Friday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Mulder has x-factor for Durban
Ed Hawkins previews Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals and Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Friday...
Low-scorer incoming in ILT20
Sharjah sixes probable short
Sunrisers must win
Mulder has strong chance
Sharjah Warriorz v Dubai Capitals
Friday 17 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals ILT20 tips
The tournament moves on to Sharjah for the first time this season. But there's not the toss bias for the chaser that so often makes this competition easy to call. In the last four years in night matches there have been 31 games. Seventeen of those have been won by the team batting second. The theory that dew makes all the difference doesn't quite stand up enough on a long study haul.
It is another low-scoring ground, though. The average runs per over in that study period is just 7.27. Fifteen of the last 26 first-innings scores have come under 152.5. So extreme unders are an option as well. Sixes, naturally, are in short supply. Sportsbook may go 10.5 sixes for even money and that would have been a winner for unders in 18 from the 31-game filter.
Both teams have a win each from two games and Capitals have only 0.1 of a gap in terms of net run rate. A tight affair could be in the offing, then. An early show suggests Dubai are going to be favourites and that would appear hard to justify. This looks like a choice affair.
On the player market, Tom Kohler-Cadmore should be a clear jolly for top bat. Sportsbook go 13/53.60. If we're right about a low-scoring game, then Keemo Paul mightl only need 30-odd to win. He always has appeal at 13/114.00. Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan all-rounder, has appeal for similar reasons at 14/115.00.
Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Friday 17 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 tips
After three defeats Sunrisers are in must-win territory. But their net run rate is so poor they now need big wins to have a hope. One wonders whether they may have checked out. Not that there is huge evidence they were particularly engaged from the outset.
Alarm bells were ringing by game two when Ottniel Baartman was used as their sixth bowling option in a tight chase. He is their most potent bowler. Baartman didn't get his full quota again in a comprehensive defeat by Pretoria last time. Alas he's unbackable despite a win rate just shy of 50%.
Unsurprisingly Durban are hot favourites to record their second win. But they were disappointing in defeat by Super Giants when they accelerated like a three-wheeler up an incline. They were only chasing 169 but fell away badly. If Sunrisers push 2.506/4 they might, just might, be worth the risk in-play.
Their decision-making is also flawed. Continuing to pick Kane Williamson is madness. But not as insane as delaying Heinrich Klaasen's arrival at the crease. He was at No 6 last time. We want to bet Klaasen for a top-bat win as he is in the zone but 7/24.50 is a bit of struggle. We do know that is value on win rate. However, he has also had struggles against both Marco Jansen and Baartman in the past, losing his wicket three times in 17 balls.
Instead Wiaan Mulder is value at 6/17.00. He batted at No 4 last time, wins at 20% on the market and has had three decent hits against the SEC attack. No rain is forecast
Recommended bets
