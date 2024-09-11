England v Australia First T20 Tips: Head and Zampa may star

England may be underrated

England v Australia

Wednesday 11 September 18.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

England v Australia First T20 team news

England start a new era in T20 after they failed to retain their World Cup title in the Caribbean in the summer. There is no Jos Buttler through injury (Phil Salt is skip) but Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Jordan have been axed. Dawid Malan also read the writing on the wall. Harry Brook is rested so this is an audition for the middle-order. Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell play as England decided to name their XI on Tuesday, making sure the Aussie analysts could focus their work. Liam livingstone, as the senior batter, may go in at no 3 although don't be surprised to see Sam Curran there. With the ball Saqib Mahmood gets a game. John Turner, Brydon Carse and Josh Hull may get an opportunity at some stage of the three-match series. Named XI: Salt, Jacks, Livingstone, Cox, Bethell, S Curran, J Overton, Rashid, Archer, Saqib, Topley

Australia warmed-up with a clean sweep against the Scots over three games. Their only worry may be the collapse in form from Jake Fraser-McGurk. Cooper Connolly, the Scorcher, is another possibility as opener.

But this also a new broom for the Aussies. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are not involved. Josh Hazlewood has been added to the squad but he may only play if they feel Aaron Hardie is not required. Xavier Bartlett deserves a run of games.

Probable XI: Fraser-McGurk, Head, Marsh, Green, Inglis, Stoinis, David, Hardie, Abbott, Bartlett, Zampa

England v Australia First T20 pitch report

In the last 23 T20 matches played in Southampton, only ten have busted 165.5 or more. It can be a tricky surface to call, though. Witness Welsh Fire's 181 in the Hundred on a wicket which has otherwise been difficult. We expect the par line to settle at around the mid 170s mark. Given England's batting is experimental, the Aussies may be more reliable to bust it. At a run rate of 9.7, no side has scored faster in the last 12 months. No rain is currently forecast.

England are 2.486/4 with Australia 1.664/6. We get why there is a big gap between these sides. It's purely down to personnel. Or rather, England's new breed is considered unproven.

On Blast form, with the obvious caveat this is a step up, the likes of Cox and Bethell have the numbers this year in to suggest they make it.

The Aussie are trying new combinations, too. One suspects there's an old bias at play here that England's young 'uns aren't as good as Australia's. England could well have the ability to get these odds to flip and it's notable that they do boast an established bowling unit which boasts superior economy to their rivals.

Recommended Bet Trade England to... EXC 1.90

Salt has been boosted to 7/24.50 with Sportsbook but a check on how he's hitting may be wise. Sportsbook have noted Curran's move up the order and go 6s. that's not enough of a tempter. At least there are two top-class Aussies to consider. Travis Head is winning in the 40% range and the 16/54.20 is way too big. We will revisit again if he doesn't win. the brilliant and canny Adam Zampa, two wickets in The Hundred at this venue last term, likewise at the same price.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Zampa top Australia bowler SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Travis Head top Australia bat SBK 16/5

