Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 Tips: Chase bias comes to rescue in dead rubber
Ed Hawkins finds an 8/19.00 bet in Sharjah on Monday for the final league match before the play-offs
-
Billings stand out bet at 8/19.00
-
Chaser dominant in Sharjah nights
-
Warner has bolstered Capitals
-
Vipers may take it easy
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals
Monday 3 February, 14:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 team news
Vipers have had a four-day break running up to this game. It is also a dead rubber so how focussed they will be could be intersting. They have previously rested Lockie Ferguson and Wanindu Hasaranga. Beware the top-two finisher which plays fast and loose with momentum. They are trying a new UAE pairing of Dhruv Parashar, an all-rounder, and Kuzaima Tanveer a pacer. tanisu Suri, the keeper, is out with Adam Hose on gloves.
Possible Vipers XI: Fakhar, Hales (sub: M Amir), Holden, Lawrence, s Curran, Azam, Hose, Parashar, Hasaranga, Tanveer, Ferguson.
Capitals beat Knight Riders on Sunday night in the winner-takes-all contest. Well, a play-off berth at least. They have been boosted by the arrivals of David Warner and Sam Billings after their run to the Bash final with Sydney Thunder.
Possible DC XI: Hope, Warner, Naib, Powell, Shanaka, Billings, Raza, Farhan, Chameera, Qais, Haider
Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 pitch report
The chase bias at night in Sharjah is the big pointer. in the last 35 21 have been won by the chaser. We're not often bothered by playing overs on runs in ILT20 but this could be an opportunity to go long of a modest par line in the late 150s. The freedom of a meaningless game could see batters cut loose and bowling units not be quite at it.
Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 match prediction
Capitals are expected to go off at 2.206/5 and although there might be a slight cut if they chase, they don't look at bad value. It is true that this is a meaningless game for them because a play-off is secured. But new arrivals like Warner and Billings might not see it that way. They will be keen to stamp their authority on the tournament. Vipers, as we have seen, have been prepared to take it easy and if Capitals bat second they can get the win.
Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 player bets
Warner gets a 12/53.40 quote for top Capitals bat. He looked in decent touch against ADKR. But the man we'll be following closely is Sam Billings. He has won at a rate of 20% in this tournament. Sportsbook offer 8/19.00 and we may have to get involved at a big edge.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-l
2024: +17.77
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.