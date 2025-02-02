Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 Tips: Chase bias comes to rescue in dead rubber

Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals

Monday 3 February, 14:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 team news

Vipers have had a four-day break running up to this game. It is also a dead rubber so how focussed they will be could be intersting. They have previously rested Lockie Ferguson and Wanindu Hasaranga. Beware the top-two finisher which plays fast and loose with momentum. They are trying a new UAE pairing of Dhruv Parashar, an all-rounder, and Kuzaima Tanveer a pacer. tanisu Suri, the keeper, is out with Adam Hose on gloves.

Possible Vipers XI: Fakhar, Hales (sub: M Amir), Holden, Lawrence, s Curran, Azam, Hose, Parashar, Hasaranga, Tanveer, Ferguson.

Capitals beat Knight Riders on Sunday night in the winner-takes-all contest. Well, a play-off berth at least. They have been boosted by the arrivals of David Warner and Sam Billings after their run to the Bash final with Sydney Thunder.

Possible DC XI: Hope, Warner, Naib, Powell, Shanaka, Billings, Raza, Farhan, Chameera, Qais, Haider

Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 pitch report

The chase bias at night in Sharjah is the big pointer. in the last 35 21 have been won by the chaser. We're not often bothered by playing overs on runs in ILT20 but this could be an opportunity to go long of a modest par line in the late 150s. The freedom of a meaningless game could see batters cut loose and bowling units not be quite at it.

Capitals are expected to go off at 2.206/5 and although there might be a slight cut if they chase, they don't look at bad value. It is true that this is a meaningless game for them because a play-off is secured. But new arrivals like Warner and Billings might not see it that way. They will be keen to stamp their authority on the tournament. Vipers, as we have seen, have been prepared to take it easy and if Capitals bat second they can get the win.

Recommended Bet Back Capitals batting 2nd EXC 2.1

Warner gets a 12/53.40 quote for top Capitals bat. He looked in decent touch against ADKR. But the man we'll be following closely is Sam Billings. He has won at a rate of 20% in this tournament. Sportsbook offer 8/19.00 and we may have to get involved at a big edge.

Recommended Bet Back Sam Billings top Capitals bat SBK 8/1

