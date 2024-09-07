Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 10 & 11: Amir could finally deliver
Ed Hawkins previews St Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on Sunday...
-
Pats and Falcons desperate for win
-
Should be choice affair
-
Warner Park still flat
-
Keep faith with Amir
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Sunday 8 September 15:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
Patriots v Falcons team news
Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Clarkson bolstered Patriots but they couldn't prevent defeat by Royals early on Saturday. Tristan Stubbs has gone home. Tabraiz Shamsi is being left out currently.
Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Louis, Hasaranga, Rutherford, Clarkson, Mohsin, John, Permaul, Nortje
Falcons shocked TKR last time out with strong performances from Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen. They are the glue which hold this team together. Mohammad Amir has finally showed form with the ball.
Probable XI: Fakhar, Greaves, Primus, Billings, Imad, Andrew, Allen, Green, James, Springer, Amir
Patriots v Falcons pitch report
Patriots' 153 against Royals was way below par on a flat Warner Park surface. The venue does often throw in a curveball in terms of a trickier surface but we would expect batters to dominate more often than not. A 20-over par line in the mid 170s would remain a buy.
Patriots v Falcons match prediction
Patriots are 1.748/11 favourites with Falcons 2.1211/10. Both these sides look to be as bad as each other so shouldn't this be a choice affair?
It is even arguable that Antigua have the slight edge because of the confidence-boosting win over Trinbago. If they bat first they should at least flip these odds by the break.
Patriots v Falcons player bets
Amir's show of control was a good sign for Antigua last time out. Now they need some wickets. So do we with a win on top bowler well over due. The 16/54.20 is still on with two-year win rate figures.
St Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sunday 8 September 00:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
Kings v Warriors team news
Kings are two from two but they have beaten only the Falcons and Patriots. This is a test. Heinrich Klaasen's replacement, Tim Seifert, has been in tremendous hitting form and they are well-balanced.
Possible XI: Johnson, Du Plessis, Rajapaksa, Auguste, Seifert, Chase, Wiese, Pierre, Forde, Joseph, Noor
Warriors will add Moeen Ali to their roster after Birmingham's exit from the Blast but this game comes too soon. He is replacing Saim Ayub who will not be playing at all. Kiwi opener Tim Robinson is available for the whole season and could fill in for Rahmanullah Gurbaz when he leaves for Afghanistan duty in two weeks.
Probable XI: Gurbaz, K Sinclair, Hope, Hetmyer, Azam, Paul, Pretorius, Reifer, Motie, Tahir, J Sinclair
Kings v Warriors pitch report
The Gros Islet surface is another flat one. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig as the leg was ruined by poor weather. It's possible the par line may be cheap for overs at late 180s. There is a small chance of showers.
Kings v Warriors match prediction
Kings are favourites at 1.865/6 with Warriors 2.1211/10. We thought this would be a match where Warriors' pedigree would make the difference in terms of favourite status.
It is true that they too are untested beating the same two sides as Kings. But surely as title holders that gives them more respect?
Regardless we expect the side batting first to shorten up with a decent score on the board. Guyana flip these odds if it's them.
Kings v Warriors player bets
Kevin Sinclair opened for Warriors last time out so Sportsbook's 6/17.00 about top bat may see interest. Shai Hope at 10/34.33 is their most reliable. Faf Du Plessis warrants support at 9/43.25 on a flat one for top Kings. With the ball, Dwaine Pretoirus at 4/15.00 and Alzarri Joseph at 10/34.33 retain win-rate value for Warriors and Kings respectively.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
England Cricket
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1