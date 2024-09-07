Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 10 & 11: Amir could finally deliver

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Sunday 8 September 15:00

TV: live on TNT Sports Patriots v Falcons team news Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Clarkson bolstered Patriots but they couldn't prevent defeat by Royals early on Saturday. Tristan Stubbs has gone home. Tabraiz Shamsi is being left out currently. Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Louis, Hasaranga, Rutherford, Clarkson, Mohsin, John, Permaul, Nortje Falcons shocked TKR last time out with strong performances from Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen. They are the glue which hold this team together. Mohammad Amir has finally showed form with the ball. Probable XI: Fakhar, Greaves, Primus, Billings, Imad, Andrew, Allen, Green, James, Springer, Amir Patriots v Falcons pitch report Patriots' 153 against Royals was way below par on a flat Warner Park surface. The venue does often throw in a curveball in terms of a trickier surface but we would expect batters to dominate more often than not. A 20-over par line in the mid 170s would remain a buy. Patriots v Falcons match prediction Patriots are 1.748/11 favourites with Falcons 2.1211/10. Both these sides look to be as bad as each other so shouldn't this be a choice affair? It is even arguable that Antigua have the slight edge because of the confidence-boosting win over Trinbago. If they bat first they should at least flip these odds by the break. Patriots v Falcons player bets Amir's show of control was a good sign for Antigua last time out. Now they need some wickets. So do we with a win on top bowler well over due. The 16/54.20 is still on with two-year win rate figures. Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Amir top Antigua bowler SBK 16/5

St Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 8 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Kings v Warriors team news

Kings are two from two but they have beaten only the Falcons and Patriots. This is a test. Heinrich Klaasen's replacement, Tim Seifert, has been in tremendous hitting form and they are well-balanced.

Possible XI: Johnson, Du Plessis, Rajapaksa, Auguste, Seifert, Chase, Wiese, Pierre, Forde, Joseph, Noor

Warriors will add Moeen Ali to their roster after Birmingham's exit from the Blast but this game comes too soon. He is replacing Saim Ayub who will not be playing at all. Kiwi opener Tim Robinson is available for the whole season and could fill in for Rahmanullah Gurbaz when he leaves for Afghanistan duty in two weeks.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, K Sinclair, Hope, Hetmyer, Azam, Paul, Pretorius, Reifer, Motie, Tahir, J Sinclair

Kings v Warriors pitch report

The Gros Islet surface is another flat one. More than 200 was busted three times in six in the World Cup and in last season's CPL there was one score from two of more than 200 in the first dig as the leg was ruined by poor weather. It's possible the par line may be cheap for overs at late 180s. There is a small chance of showers.

Kings are favourites at 1.865/6 with Warriors 2.1211/10. We thought this would be a match where Warriors' pedigree would make the difference in terms of favourite status.

It is true that they too are untested beating the same two sides as Kings. But surely as title holders that gives them more respect?

Regardless we expect the side batting first to shorten up with a decent score on the board. Guyana flip these odds if it's them.

Recommended Bet Back Guyana EXC 2.12

Kevin Sinclair opened for Warriors last time out so Sportsbook's 6/17.00 about top bat may see interest. Shai Hope at 10/34.33 is their most reliable. Faf Du Plessis warrants support at 9/43.25 on a flat one for top Kings. With the ball, Dwaine Pretoirus at 4/15.00 and Alzarri Joseph at 10/34.33 retain win-rate value for Warriors and Kings respectively.

Recommended Bet Back Alzarri Joseph top Kings bowler SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Faf Du Plessis top Kings bat SBK 9/4

Recommended Bet Back Dwaine Pretorius top Guyana bowler SBK 4/1

