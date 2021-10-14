Who will win Strictly Come Dancing? Ayling-Ellis favourite and Webb withdraws

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing as the contestants prepare for week four of the competition this Saturday.

John Whaite 3.35 12/5 top scored in week three and Ayling-Ellis's heels in the outright winner market.

AJ Odudu, who was favourite a fortnight ago, has drifted to 5.85/1 but shouldn't be ruled out.

Bettors are in little doubt that the trio are the leading contenders for this year's Glitterball. The next shortest price on a contestant is Rhys Stephenson at 23.022/1.

Webb withdraws due to ill-health

The show resumes on Saturday but one Strictly contestant who won't be dancing is Robert Webb who has left the show due to ill health.

Webb and his partner Dianne Buswell impressed the judges in week two and, despite a drop in performance last weekend, stayed out of the dance-off.

However, Webb revealed that he had open heart surgery two years ago and no longer felt up to the Strictly training schedule.

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show," the Peep Show star said.

Wise choice for third elimination?

Hollyoaks actor Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez became the second couple to be eliminated from the competition last weekend.

They have been so much fun. We're going to miss these two characters! Give it up for Katie and Gorka! #Strictly @KatieXMcGlynn @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/wWqunPWBRh ? BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) October 10, 2021

The early betting in the third elimination market sees Greg Wise as the favourite.

He and partner Karen Hauer scored 26 last week but bettors have been unimpressed and think the actor is heading for the exit.

Judi Love, who survived last Sunday's dance-off, is 8.615/2 to be eliminated in week four.

Our specials betting expert Rob Thurber will be back with his in-depth preview and tips for week four on Saturday.