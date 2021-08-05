Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2021? Tom Fletcher early favourite

Can it really be time for Strictly again? Well, not quite as only four contestants have been announced for the 2021 series. But anticipation is building for the return of the beloved BBC1 show this autumn.

Four contestants were announced this week and, of the quartet, singer Tom Fletcher is the early favourite to win the Glitterball in 2021.

We know he has a strong sense of rhythm, thanks to his years singing and playing guitar for McFly. He subsequently forged a career as a children's author. Reality TV success is something a family speciality after his wife Giovanna won last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The other contestants are TV presenter AJ Odudu 12/1, Bake Off winner John Whaite 14/1 comedian Robert Webb 20/1.

Whaite will be in the show's first all-male partnership, following last year's first all-female pairing, and he described the news as "a great step forward in representation and inclusion."

Odudu, who rose to prominence presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side, said: "I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

Webb, who you may know from Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look among other things, said: "I can't wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman."

Any of that trio could turn out to be winners on the dancefloor.

After all, few would have predicted that Bill Bailey would triumph in 2020. Bill had the good fortune to be paired with Oti Mabuse (pictured above), who has partnered the winner for the past two series, and that certainly helped.

A further 11 contestants will be unveiled to make a field of 15. The 2020 series was shorter due to Covid-19 but this year's is expected to be full-length.

Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the judges' desk this year, replaced by long-serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

Strictly is one of the highlights of autumn TV and often makes for an unpredictable betting event with surprises and fluctuating fortunes for the contestants. We'll have further updates about the new series and the latest betting.