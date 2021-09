Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021 ahead of the beginning of the series on Saturday.

Ayling-Ellis is 6.411/2 on the Exchange to become the first woman to lift the Glitterball since Stacey Dooley in 2018.

Saturday's pre-recorded show is the traditional series curtain-raiser where the 15 celebrities get to learn which dancers they will be paired with.

Oti Mabuse (pictured below) has partnered the winners of the last two series, Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey last year. The latter grew in popularity as the series went on so it doesn't always follow that the most hotly-fancied contestants stay the course.

Strictly in 2020 was restricted due to the pandemic with a shorter series but this time it will be back at full capacity. Anton Du Beke will join judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Tom Fletcher follows Ayling-Ellis in the betting. He can be backed at 7.413/2 while bettors reckon comedian Robert Webb 8.615/2 (possibly in light of Bailey's win last year?) is in with a shot too.

They also like the look of TV presenters Rhys Stephenson 9.08/1 and AJ Odudu 10.519/2.

Sports bettors will recognise Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty (above) who, fresh from winning two gold medals in Toyko, swaps the pool for the dancefloor. He's 11.010/1 on the Exchange.

Ex-England rugby star Ugo Monye is also taking party but odds of 27.026/1 indicate bettors don't fancy his chances.

Comedian Judi Love is the big outsider though at 48.047/1 and, unless she does something to defy bettors' expectations this Saturday, could find herself back for the first elimination.

We'll have tips and the latest betting news on Strictly throughout the series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Winner

Rose Ayling-Ellis 6.411/2

Tom Fletcher 7.413/2

Robert Webb 8.615/2

Rhys Stephenson 9.08/1

AJ Odudu 10.09/1

Adam Peaty 11.010/1

John Waite 11.010/1

Kate McGlynn 13.5

Tilly Ramsey 19.018/1

Nina Wadia 20.019/1

Dan Walker 21.020/1

Greg Wise 22.021/1

Sarah Davies 25.024/1

Ugo Monye 27.026/1

Judi Love 48.047/1