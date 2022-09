Fleur East and Helen Skelton are joint favourites to dazzle on the dancefloor and win Strictly 2022.

With anticipation building for the popular BBC show's 20th series, the pair are both 7/4 at the top of the market which contains the 15 celebrities who will take part.

Singer Fleur has been popular with bettors since it was announced she would be on the show, while TV presenter Helen has attracted support as launch night has neared.

Actor Will Mellor 6/1, popstar Matt Goss 7/1 of 80s band Bros and swimmer Ellie Simmonds 9/1, who won gold medals at the 2008 Paralympics, are also riding high in the betting.

On Friday's show, judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will welcome the contestants to the ballroom.

Pairings could affect Strictly odds

One of the key moments in the launch show - which will feature a dance from last year's winning pair Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice as well as music from John Legend - will be the moment when viewers find out which dance professional the celebreties will be paired with.

That could have implications for the betting and there may be movement in the market straight away.

The #Strictly countdown is on... 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 DAY TO GO! We're back in the Ballroom tomorrow at 7pm @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/BE7HLOLBwv -- BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) September 22, 2022

Bettors gunning for Arsenal legend Adams

Football fans will recognise Arsenal legend Tony Adams when he takes to the dance floor.

The Gunners stopper was a crucial figure in their title winning teams of the 1980s and 90s as well as England captain at Euro '96.

His off the field problems with addiction were well documented so it is great to see him thriving and on Strictly.

But for how long will Adams stay on the show? He was never known for a his elegance as a footballer and that may be one reason why he's long odds for Strictly.

At 40/1 to win, the market indicates that the ex-defender is in a relegation battle with Kaye Adams 50/1 of Loose Women fame.

When it comes to first elimination time - the market is already live on the Exchange - will it be Adams v Adams in the first dance-off of the series? Or has the market under-estimated the pair?

There are so many questions ahead of the start of series 20 but the only near-certainty is that it should be a cracker.