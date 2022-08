Singer Fleur East is the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022 when the show returns to BBC1 this autumn.

The 34-year-old is one of 15 celebrities who will compete in the new season, with famous faces from the world of entertainment and sport taking to the dancefloor.

Singers, dancers and Arsenal defenders

East, who finished as X-Factor runner-up, is 3/1 on Betfair to take home the glitterball.

Her nearest rivals, according to the market, are TV presenter Helen Skelton 7/2, onetime Britain's Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford and actor Will Mellor (both 8/1).

Matt Goss of 80s pop trio Bros and Kym Marsh, who appeared on Popstars over 20 years ago, are 9/1.

Tony Adams expected to struggle

Football fans will intrigued to see how ex-Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams fares. He wasn't exactly known for his elegance on the football field but Strictly is often full of surprises.

A champion more than once in his illustrious career, the Gooner starts in the relegation zone at 33/1 alongside namesake Tv presenter Kaye Adams from Loose Women.

Strictly is one of the TV highlights of autumn and a massive betting event.

Every season throws up a different story, with favouritism changing hands repeatedly some years, while in others post to post winners take the competition by storm.

Last year, Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant, brought the house down en route to victory with dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

It is yet to be revealed which professional dancers the contestants will be partnered with for the new series, but watch this space.

We'll have odds updates and tips for Strictly 2022 in the build-up and during the competition.

Strictly - 2022 Latest Odds

Fleur East 3/1

Helen Skelton 7/2

Mollie Rainford 8/1

Will Mellor 8/1

Kym Marsh 9/1

Matt Goss 9/1

Tyler West 10/1

Ellie Taylor 12/1

Ellie Simmonds 12/1

James Bye 12/1

Jayde Adams 16/1

Hamza Yassin 20/1

Richie Anderson 25/1

Kaye Adams 33/1

Tony Adams 33/1