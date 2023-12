Earps odds-on to get hands on famous trophy

20/1 21.00 O'Sullivan could be late contender

Winner announced on 19 December

Mary Earps is the favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) in just under two weeks but Ronnie O'Sullivan has emerged as an interesting outsider at 20/121.00.

The England women's goalkeeper suffered disappointment last night when the Lionesses's hopes of qualifying for next year's Olympics as Team GB were ended.

But the Betfair Sportsbook still indicates that she will have something to celebrate on Tuesday 19 December when the SPOTY winner is announced live on BBC1.

Earps was arguably the star of England's run to the final of the Women's World Cup and won the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award this year. She has emerged as a major ambassador for the women's game in the UK and is popular with fans.

The public can keep voting for their SPOTY winner until 10pm on Tuesday 12 December so anything could yet happen.

Ronnie O'Sullivan 20/1 to win SPOTY for first time

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his eighth UK Snooker Championship title - 30 years after he first triumphed at the event - last week and he has shortened to 20/121.00 to win SPOTY.

The 48-year-old extended his own record for the most wins at the Championship and his victory may have been a timely reminder of his greatness.

O'Sullivan has never won SPOTY and last time a snooker player took the award was in 1988 when Steve Davis triumphed.

But could the public decide they want to reward O'Sullivan for his achievements? He is one of the most fascinating, and successful, British sportspeople of the 21st-century.

Broad on the drift in SPOTY betting

England cricket legend Stuart Broad is 7/1 second favourite to win SPOTY.

He was catapulted into SPOTY favouritism in August after ending his Test cricket career by taking the final wicket in England's fifth Test Ashes victory over Australia.

The win meant the series ended 2-2 and it was almost a perfect ending to an extraordinary career in which Broad took 604 wickets.

But Broad has drifted in the betting as memories of summer cricket have faded.

Athlete Katrina Johnson-Thompson is 16/1 in the SPOTY betting after winning gold in the heptathlon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, sealing her second World Champion title.

Get more SPOTY 2023 betting updates before the winner is announced.