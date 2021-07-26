Who will win SPOTY 2021? Tom Daley backed after winning Olympic Gold

The odds on Tom Daley winning Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) were slashed after he won a gold medal for synchronised diving at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

On the Betfair Exchange the Olympic pair are level in the betting at 6.611/2.

Daley ends Olympic wait in thrilling style

Daley ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal with a brilliant display alongside Matty Lee in a nail-biting synchronised 10m platform final in Tokyo.

They overcame Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen from China, the country which had won gold in the event at every Olympics from 2000, and Daley wept tears of joy on the podium.

He was competing in his fourth Olympics after making his debut in Beijing when he was 14.

It was the kind of sporting moment that captures the public imagination and that's been reflected by punters who rushed to back him in the SPOTY markets.

Asher-Smith, Kenny and Peaty targeting Olympic gold

Asher-Smith will compete in the women's 100 and 200m races when the athletics events begin in Tokyo.

She has long been supported in the SPOTY betting as she bids to add Olympic glory to the gold and silver she won in the 200 and 100m respectively at the World Championships in 2019.

Cyclist Laura Kenny 13/2 will also be in contention if she can follow up the Olympic gold she won in Rio five years ago with another in Tokyo.

Mark Cavendish is 10/1 after his Tour de France heroics while Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty is the same price.

Peaty is fancied to defend his Olympic title in the breaststroke as well as contend for other individual events and play an important part in the 4x100m medely relay.

During Euro 2020 footballers Raheem Sterling 14/1 and Harry Kane 20/1 were both backed as England reached the final. They drifted out after finishing as tournament runners up.