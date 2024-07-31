SPOTY 2024: Hodgkinson favourite with Murray, Cavendish and more Olympians contenders

Gold medal hope Hodgkinson 2/1 3.00

Pidcock wins Gold and goes 20/1 21.00

Murray aiming for third Gold at 33/1 34.00

British Olympic athletics Gold Medal hope Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) ahead of her bid for glory in Paris.

The 22-year-old runner can be backed at 2/13.00 before she takes to the track in the French capital. She will be running in the 800 metres and is fancied to win Team GB another Gold to add to its six so far at the Games.

With the track and field events starting on Thursday, the Team GB athletes are attracting attention in the SPOTY market.

Team GB polevaulter Molly Caudery, who is also a strong Gold medal chance, is 7/18.00 to win SPOTY.

Matthew Hudson Smith is 16/117.00 before he runs in the 400 metres. He has already run the fastest time in the event this year so hopes are high that he can crown an excellent 2024 by winning the sport's biggest prize.

At the same price, Katarina Johnson-Thompson will attempt to win Olympic heptathlon, with the Briton buoyed by winning her second world title last summer.

The Scottish middle-distance runner Josh Kerr, who is tipped to be a contender for the men's 1500m Gold, is 20/121.00.

The Welsh sprint cyclist Emma Finucane, who will carry Team GB medal hopes in Paris, can be backed at 25/126.00 before she hits the track.

Andy Murray 33/1 for SPOTY as he targets third Gold

With the games well underway, British hopes of more medals are rising and at least one of them concerns one of the country's greatest sportsmen.

Tennis player Andy Murray and his men's doubles partner Dan Evans are through to the quarter-finals of their event.

Murray/Evans are 15/2 fourth favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win men's doubles Gold, as the two-time Wimbledon champion aims to claim a third Olympic Gold of his career.

They play their last eight tie on Thursday as opponents who are yet to be confirmed.

Gold medal winner Pidcock 20/1 to win SPOTY

One of those belongs to Tom Pidcock who won Gold in the men's mountain-biking. He won in sensational style, surviving a punctured tyre, only to claw his way back into the race and take it at the last.

Despite his heroics, Pidcock is as long as 20/121.00 to win SPOTY.

Alex Yee, who Gold for Team GB in the men's triathlon, is 25/126.00 after his stunning performance in Paris.

This is just a brief guide to some of the Olympians who have been making a splash in the SPOTY market in the past few days. With medals likely for Team GB, more contenders are likely to rise in the betting while some of those already mentioned could cement their places in the market.