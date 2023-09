Stokes smashes 182 to make England ODI history

Ben Stokes is 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) after he broke the record for the most runs scored by an England batsman in an ODI innings.

The 32-year-old hit 182 in England's emphatic win over New Zealand at the Oval, surpassing the previous England best of 180 that was made by Jason Roy against Australia in in 2018.

His former-England Test side team-mate Stuart Broad, however, remains the favourite at 6/42.46.

Stokes stars ahead of World Cup

Stokes hit nine sixes and 15 fours in his 124-ball stay at the crease. It was a stunning effort by the player and by England who are 3/13.95 to retain the World Cup which starts in India on 5 October. The hosts are 11/53.15 favourites.

Yesterday's innings could strengthen Stokes' chances of winning SPOTY when the winner is announced near the end of the year and if England are successful in India then his odds should shorten.

Earps and Dettori in contention

England Women's goalkeeper Mary Earps is the current second favourite to win SPOTY after she played a key role the team's run to the World Cup final.

The Manchester United and England number one is 9/25.30 on the Sportsbook. The Lionesses captured the imaginations of fans for the second summer running and the odds indicate the Earps has a real chance of taking the coveted BBC award.

She faces competition from legendary jocket Frankie Dettori at 5/15.80. He was beaten to the Leading Jockey award at Royal Ascot by Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore but could still be in the running for SPOTY come December.

At the moment, however, the momentum is with the cricketers. Broad leads thanks to his heroics for England in the Ashes series, including his role in the final Test drama which saw England level the series.

With his record-breaking ODI innings this week, however, Stokes showed once again that anything is possible and he could yet produce more heroics this year that would catapult him to the top of the SPOTY market.