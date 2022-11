Stokes into 20/1 after steering England to T20 World Cup win

Teammate Jos Buttler also a market mover

Beth Mead remains the red-hot 1/5 favourite

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Superman Stokes does it again

Ben Stokes has had his odds to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award cut from 66/1 into 20/1 after guiding England to T20 World Cup glory.

Stokes, who won the SPOTY award in 2019, produced a superb unbeaten knock of 52 to give England a five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday morning.

Chasing 138 to win, the game looked in the balance when England lost their fourth wicket for just 84 runs midway through the 13th over.

But up stepped Stokes - just like he did in England's 2019 ODI World Cup victory - to take the game away from Pakistan with a barrage of boundaries towards the end of the innings.

Ben Stokes is England's hero.



Is he your Sports Personality Of The Year?#T20WorldCupFinal | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FwuydCb0bu -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 13, 2022

However, it was teammate Sam Curran who won the Player of the Match award after taking three wickets for just 12 runs during his four overs bowled. Curran was also voted Player of the Tournament.

England T20 captain Jos Buttler was another market mover to win SPOTY and he is now 25/1 (from 50/1) to win the December award, the same price as Test captain Joe Root.

Mead still a strong favourite

Despite the England cricket team's heroics it's Lioness Beth Mead who is the red-hot 1/5 favourite to win SPOTY next month after winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award in helping England win Euro 2022.

England football captain Harry Kane is the second favourite at 12/1 and could see his odds change dramatically depending on how the Three Lions do at the upcoming World Cup.

To Win SPOTY:

Beth Mead - 1/5

Harry Kane - 12/1

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 18/1

Ben Stokes - 20/1

Joe Root - 25/1

Jos Buttler - 25/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

Jake Jarman - 33/1

BAR - 50/1

*odds correct as of 13:30 Sunday 13 November