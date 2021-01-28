To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Cheltenham Tips

SPOTY 2021 Odds: Asher-Smith and Joshua attract early support

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua is among the early leading contenders

The early odds on Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 show that bettors expect sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and boxer Anthony Joshua to be in contention reports Max Liu...

"Anthony Joshua 11.5 is set for a big year. He's 1.141/7 to fight Tyson Fury before the end of this year and, were Joshua to triumph he would be in with a shot of SPOTY glory."

It's little more than a month since Lewis Hamilton was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2020 but bettors are already backing the leading candidates for 2021.

The sprinter Dina Asher-Smith 9.28/1, who returns to indoor competition on Friday, is attracting early support on the Exchange from bettors who are perhaps expecting her to perform strongly at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

She would probably have been in contention for SPOTY 2020 had the Olympics not been rescheduled due to the pandemic. The previous year Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a global sprint title, storming home to take gold in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

This summer she has her sights set firmly on a gold medal in Tokyo - an achievement that would almost-certainly make her one of the frontrunner's for SPOTY '21.

The cyclist Laura Kenny is another who is targeting a medal in Tokyo and she's 16.015/1 in the early SPOTY betting.

Beating Fury would make Joshua strong contender

Anthony Joshua 11.5 is set for a big year. He's 1.141/7 to fight Tyson Fury before the end of this year. It's the fight the world wants to see and, were Joshua to triumph, he would be in with a shot at SPOTY glory.

That's by no means a given, however, as Fury, who asked to be removed from SPOTY contention last year, is 1.695/7 to win the fight, with Joshua 2.6413/8.

Lewis Hamilton waves flag 956.jpg

Of course we can't rule out 2020 winner Lewis Hamilton 12.5 who will this year try to set a new record for Drivers' Championship wins by taking his eighth title.

Andy Murray was the last person to win consecutive SPOTY awards in 2016.

Kane to lead England to Euros glory?

It could be stunning summer of sport with the rescheduled Euro 2020 football tournament also taking place.

England 6.611/2 are among the favourites and, captain Harry Kane were to fire them to their first major trophy since 1966, he could well win SPOTY.

Kane is 10/1 on Sportsbook.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dina Asher Smith
Anthony Joshua
Lewis Hamilton
Laura Kenny
Tyson Fury
Harry Kane
Katrina Johnson Thompson
Adam Peaty
Jade Jones
Mo Farah
James Anderson
Raheem Sterling
Rory McIlroy
Owen Farrell
Jadon Sancho
Laura Muir
Alistair Brownlee
Marcus Rashford
Harry Maguire
Jack Grealish
Jordan Henderson
Andrew Murray
Hollie Doyle
Ben Stokes
Geraint Thomas
Jordan Pickford
Jonny Lomax
Tommy Makinson
Frankie Dettori
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Johanna Konta
Justin Rose
Paul Casey
Stuart Broad
Jonathan Rea
Joe Root
Chris Froome
Ronnie O 'Sullivan
Judd Trump
Lee Westwood
Peter Wright
Ben Ainslie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Sports Personality of the Year

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles