SPOTY 2021 Betting: Kane and Sterling backed as England reach final

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
England teammates Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish
Sterling and Kane have been backed for SPOTY

England stars backed in the Sports Personality of the Year betting as Euro 2020 mania sweeps the nation before Sunday's final says Max Liu...

Raheem Sterling is the second favourite in the SPOTY betting at 5.69/2. He's scored three goals and played a crucial role in England's progress.

Captain Harry Kane was backed to win Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) after England reached the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

England will play Italy in Sunday's final and you can read previews and get the best tips on our dedicated Euro 2020 blog.

The team have captured the nation's imagination and Kane has been backed in to 4.03/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year in December.

He started the tournament slowly but has struck four goals in the knockout stages as well as laying on chances for team-mates.

One of these is Raheem Sterling - the second favourite in the SPOTY betting at 5.69/2 - who has scored three goals and played a crucial role in England's progress.

The odds on both players could shorten after Sunday's final if England are crowned... No, let's not tempt fate.

Olympic gold key to Asher-Smith's chances

But this summer of sport is not all about football and the SPOTY betting reflects that.

Dinah Asher-Smith 8.415/2 was for several months the favourite. The sprinter goes to the Tokyo Olympics in a couple of weeks with her sights set on gold medals in the 100 and 200m. She won silver and gold at those events respectively at the World Championships in 2019.

Dina Asher Smith.jpg

Then there's Mark Cavendish 8.415/2, the British cyclist who is exceeding expectations in the Tour de France.

At the time of writing, Cavendish has won 33 stages of the Tour, across his career, which is one short of the all-time record held by Eddy Merckx.

The Tour reaches its conclusion in Paris a week on Sunday and we've got tips for every stage from cycling expert Jack Houghton.

Mark Cavendish 956.jpg

Cyclist Laura Kenny is another Brit who's hoping to win in Tokyo this summer. She won gold at the Olympics in Rio five years ago (competing under her maiden name Laura Trott) and is targeting more glory in 2021. Kenny is 17.5 to win SPOTY.

Last year's SPOTY winner Lewis Hamilton has drifted in the betting to 25.024/1 as he trails Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Harry Kane
Raheem Sterling
Dina Asher Smith
Mark Cavendish
Laura Kenny
Katrina Johnson Thompson
Lewis Hamilton
Adam Peaty
Jason Kenny
Jordan Pickford
Tyson Fury
Marcus Rashford
Harry Maguire
Anthony Joshua
Jack Grealish
Philip Foden
Josh Taylor
Rory McIlroy
Laura Muir
Hollie Doyle
Jonathan Rea
Jade Jones
Alistair Brownlee
Duncan Scott
James Anderson
Frankie Dettori
Mo Farah
Owen Farrell
Alun Wyn Jones
Justin Rose
Tom Pidcock
Jordan Henderson
Joe Root
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Paul Casey
Andrew Murray
Jadon Sancho
Lee Westwood
Ben Stokes
Kalvin Phillips
Charlotte Dujardin
Ronnie O 'Sullivan
Geraint Thomas
Jonny Lomax
Chris Froome
Tommy Makinson
Judd Trump
Peter Wright
Johanna Konta
Stuart Broad
Ben Ainslie
Dan Evans
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

