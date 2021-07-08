SPOTY 2021 Betting: Kane and Sterling backed as England reach final

Captain Harry Kane was backed to win Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) after England reached the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

England will play Italy in Sunday's final and you can read previews and get the best tips on our dedicated Euro 2020 blog.

The team have captured the nation's imagination and Kane has been backed in to 4.03/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year in December.

He started the tournament slowly but has struck four goals in the knockout stages as well as laying on chances for team-mates.

One of these is Raheem Sterling - the second favourite in the SPOTY betting at 5.69/2 - who has scored three goals and played a crucial role in England's progress.

The odds on both players could shorten after Sunday's final if England are crowned... No, let's not tempt fate.

Olympic gold key to Asher-Smith's chances

But this summer of sport is not all about football and the SPOTY betting reflects that.

Dinah Asher-Smith 8.415/2 was for several months the favourite. The sprinter goes to the Tokyo Olympics in a couple of weeks with her sights set on gold medals in the 100 and 200m. She won silver and gold at those events respectively at the World Championships in 2019.

Then there's Mark Cavendish 8.415/2, the British cyclist who is exceeding expectations in the Tour de France.

At the time of writing, Cavendish has won 33 stages of the Tour, across his career, which is one short of the all-time record held by Eddy Merckx.

The Tour reaches its conclusion in Paris a week on Sunday and we've got tips for every stage from cycling expert Jack Houghton.

Cyclist Laura Kenny is another Brit who's hoping to win in Tokyo this summer. She won gold at the Olympics in Rio five years ago (competing under her maiden name Laura Trott) and is targeting more glory in 2021. Kenny is 17.5 to win SPOTY.

Last year's SPOTY winner Lewis Hamilton has drifted in the betting to 25.024/1 as he trails Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship.