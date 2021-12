SPOTY Betting: Raducanu rules but Daley and Hamilton battle to be second best

It's no surprise to see Emma Radacanu as the firm favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) on 19 December.

The tennis player has been odds-on ever since she stunned opponents, pundits and punters to become the first qualifier to win the US Open back in September.

It was one of the most extraordinary achievements in the history of British sport and it came as no surprise to see Raducanu rocketed to the top of the SPOTY betting.

With under a fortnight until the winner of the end of year award, the 19-year-old is 1.162/13 to take home the famous BBC trophy.

Her nearest challengers are Tom Daley 8.07/1 and Lewis Hamilton 11.010/1 and in the Winner Without Raducanu market - essentially the betting on who will finish second - the pair are locked in a close battle.

Hamilton could overtake Daley this weekend

Daley is the favourite at 2.3211/8 and the diver, who completed his quest for Olympic gold in Tokyo in the summer, would have been a worthy winner over all in any other year.

He's a popular figure with the public and has every chance of being the winner in the market without Raducanu.

But the betting has tightened amid Lewis Hamilton's remarkable late season resurgence in the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship.

Four races ago, the Brit looked all but certain to relinquish his crown to Max Verstappen. But then Hamilton went on an incredible run of three consecutive victories in Grand Prix that have got more thrilling with every race.

Hamilton, who won SPOTY for the second time last year, is 1.594/7 to win the Drivers' Championship. He needs to finish ahead of Verstappen 2.6613/8 in this Sunday's finale at the Abu Dhabi GP.

If Hamilton wins his record eighth Drivers' Championship there is every chance that he will also overtake Daley in the SPOTY betting.

Some bettors may even be tempted to back Hamilton to beat Raducanu but, although the timing is convenient, the odds indicate that the tennis player will still be victorious on 19 December.