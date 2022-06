With 2022 reaching its halfway point this week, Ronnie O'Sulllivan is the favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year.

The seven-time World Snooker Champion, who claimed his latest title in April, is 4.1 on the Exchange.

Despite his immense success, popularity and charisma, the east Londoner has never won SPOTY.

The award has only gone to a snooker player once - Steve Davis in 1988 - and, by the time it is awarded in December, it will have been eight months since O'Sullivan's heroics at the Crucible Theatre. Memories may have faded by then and it could pay to look elsewhere for a winner.

Last year's winner, Emma Raducanu, who is 23.022/1 to retain the award, is in action at Wimbledon on Monday and a strong run at the All England Club could boost her chances of retaining SPOTY.

Nobody, however, has won it two years in a row and Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world by winning the US Open last September, has struggled recently.

Tyson Fury is 10.519/2 but there is no guarantee that the world heavyweight boxing champion will be back in the ring this year.

He has previously asked to be removed from contention for SPOTY.

The World Cup, which starts in November and concludes on 18 December, is ideally timed for an England footballer to spring into contention for SPOTY.

For that reason, captain Harry Kane is 11.010/1 on the Exchange.

England 8.27/1 are among the frontrunners in the outright betting for Qatar.

But, with a World Cup like no other in prospect, and the Three Lions hardly inspiring confidence in their recent performances, it's far from clear that they will perform well. If they disappoint then the price on Kane will drift.

Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open recently, is 17.016/1. His fine performance at Brookline was the first time an Englishman had won the tournament for 52 years.

It's a big ask but, if Fitzpatrick could win his second major championship at the Open in a fortnight, the odds on him winning SPOTY would tumble.

The Commonwealth Games begins on 28 July and Dinah Asher-Smith will be aiming to bounce back from her disappointing experiece at last year's Olympics. The sprinter is 28.027/1 on the Exchange to win SPOTY.