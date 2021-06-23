Next Doctor Who: Michaela Coel favourite to succeed Jodie Whittaker

Michaela Coel is the favourite to be the next Doctor Who amid rumours that the new season will be Jodie Whittaker's last as the famous timelord.

Eight new episodes will be screened on the BBC later this year - probably in autumn and winter - and speculation is rife that it will be the last time fans get to see Whittaker in the role.

The 39-year-old became the 13th Doctor in 2017 and, as the first woman to play the role, she has been a pioneering figure. Fans have taken her to their hearts over two acclaimed series so far.

But no actor has ever lasted more than three series in the role so it would be no surprise if Whittaker were to step down after this year's run.

Coel leads strong field for 14th Doctor Who

Coel, who recently won the BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for I May Destroy You, is being talked up as a potential successor.

She's 4/1 on the Sportsbook but will face stiff competition for one of the most coveted roles in British TV.

Michael Sheen, Olly Alexander (pictured above) and Kelly MacDonald are all 6/1.

Vicky McClure is 7/1 and the Line of Duty Star knows all about starring in a long-running hit BBC drama.

The market is chock-full of other big names, with Richard Ayoade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (both 8/1) and Anna Maxwell-Martin 10/1 some of those that leap out for their intriguing potential.

It will probably be a while before we find out who's next for the Tardis but we'll keep you up to date with the latest news and moves in the betting.

Next Doctor Who Betting - Betfair's Latest Odds

Michaela Coel 4/1

Michael Sheen 6/1

Olly Alexander 6/1

Kelly MacDonald 6/1

Vicky McClure 7/1

Richard Ayoade 8/1

Phoebe Waller-Bridge 8/1

Maxine Peake 8/1

Natalie Dormer 8/1

Kris Marshall 10/1

