BAFTA Betting: Nomadland looks far from lost

Nomadland is yet to be released in the UK but the latest BAFTA Film Awards odds indicate that it will take the top prize at this weekend's ceremony.

The BAFTAs should provide plenty of indications about who will be victorious at the Oscars which take place a fortnight later on 25 April.

Nomadland, in which Frances McDormand plays a woman who loses everything and embarks on a journey through the American west, is 1.330/100 to win the BAFTA for Best Film.

Nomadland director and star are firm favourites

Its director Chloe Zhao is 2/9 to win Best Director and McDormand is also odds-on to win Best Actress.

The betting indicates a closer contest in the latter category, however, where Vanessa Kirby is 2.56/4 for her performance in Pieces of a Woman.

Kirby stands a better chance of beating McDormand at the BAFTAs than at the Oscars where both are outsiders behind Carey Mulligan. If we're looking for an outsider to back on Sunday then Kirby could be the bet.

Even better, though, would be if Bukky Bakray won for her remarkable acting in Rocks 7.06/1.

The gritty south London-set drama - which is on Netflix and 1.51/2 to win Outstanding British Film - is also well-represented in the Best Supporting Actress category.

There Maria Bakalova is 2.3811/8 favourite for her role in the latest Borat film but Kosar Ali is 6.05/1 for a stunning debut in Rocks.

Chadwick Boseman a shoo-in for posthumous award

There seems little to be gained from going against the frontrunners in the male acting categories.

Two of the shortest prices of the night are for the actors' awards where Chadwick Boseman is heavy odds-on to to win a posthumous BAFTA for Best Actor and Daniel Kaluuya 1.21/5 for the Best Supporting Actor.

The latter price makes sense - Kaluuya is incendiary in Judas And The Black Messiah - but does Boseman really warrant such a short price for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom?

Everyone seems to think it's a foregone conclusion and the same applies at the Oscars, so it's a brave punter who backs Anthony Hopkins 6.511/2 or Riz Ahmed 7.06/1 to cause an upset.