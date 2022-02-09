Who will win Oscars in 2022? The Power of the Dog backed for Best Picture

The Power of the Dog is odds-on to win the top prize of Best Picture at the Oscars after the nominations for 2022 were announced on Monday.

Jane Campion's subversive western is 4/7 and has nominations in 11 other categories including Best Director where Campion is the clear favourite at 1/8.

For Best Actor the film's male lead Benedit Cumberbatch is 3/1.

The odds indicate that Cumberbatch is likely to be eclipsed by Will Smith 8/15, for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.

Dune has 10 nominations but Belfast is the fim rated most likely to challenge The Power of the Dog for Best Picture.

Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film about growing up during the troubles in Northern Ireland is 5/2 and he is 9/1 to win Best Director.

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Stephen Spielberg (West Side Story) are both the same price as Brannagh.

Kidman favourite in competitive actress category

The Best Actress category looks set to be one of the most unpredictable.

Nicole Kidman is the favourite at even odds for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

But Kristen Stewart, who is nominated for playing Princess Diana in Spencer, is in with a shot at 7/4.

British actress Olivia Colman, who already has a Best Actress Oscar, is 5/1 and Jessica Chastain shouldn't be ruled out at the same price.