The story of the betting so far in the build-up to Sunday's Oscars has been the momentum behind Coda - the story of a teenage girl and her deaf family - in the Best Picture market.

Where Power of the Dog, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch play a menacing cowboy, previously looked a shoo-in, the past few weeks have seen Coda shorten dramtically.

Four days out from the Academy Awards in Tinsel Town the Power of the Dog is still the favourite at 1.9420/21. But Coda - which our specials betting expert Rob Furber tipped at 25/1 - is in to 2.3611/8 on the Exchange.

The difference in price between the two films is well within the margin of error and it would be no shock now if Coda were to take the biggest prize this weekend.

Power of the Dog director Jane Campion looks unstoppable for Best Director at 1.11/10 in a category where the Coda director Sian Heder isn't nominated.

But Coda 1.910/11 has overtaken Power of the Dog 2.166/5 in the Best Adapted Screenplay betting.

One of the biggest cheers of the night could ring out if Troy Kotsur 1.261/4 takes the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor - at those odds, it would be a surprise if he doesn't.

As for Best Lead Actor, Will Smith looks set to reign supreme and take the gong for his performance as Richard Williams - father of tennis phenomenons Venus and Serena - in King Richard.

In the Leading Actress market one-time favourite Nicole Kidman has drifted to 5.04/1 while Jessica Chastain is now 1.784/5 for her role in the Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Ariana DeBose, who has already won awards for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, is heavy odds-on to win Best Supporting Actress.