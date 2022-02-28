BAFTAs and Oscars Betting: Jessica Chastain new favourite for Academy award

Jessica Chastain became the new favourite to win the Oscar for Best Actress after taking the prize for best lead female actor in a movie at Sunday's SAG awards.

The SAG awards often provide pointers for the Oscars and, with the Academy Awards less than a month away, there have been interesting moves in the betting.

The Best Lead Actress category always looked likely to be one of the most competitive categories at this year's Oscars.

Three weeks ago Chastain was a 5/1 outsider, with Nicole Kidman the shortest price on Betfair. Now Chastain, who is nominated for her performance in the Eyes of Tammy Faye, is 6/5 and Kidman has drifted to 13/8.

CODA shortens for Best Picture

Another intesting development at the SAG awards was the success of CODA.

It still has a long way to, however, if its to cause an upset and deny heavy odds-on favourite The Power of the Dog at 4/9.

Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor at the SAGs for his role in CODA and is 11/8 to do the same at the Oscars.

Will Smith also won his first SAG award - Best Actor - for playing Richard Williams in tennis drama King Richard and looks a shoo-in t do the same at the Oscars at 1/4.

Cumberbatch backed to beat Smith at BAFTAs

At the BAFTA's, which take place a fortnight before the Oscars on 13 March, however, Benedict Cumberbatch is 4/6 to win Best Actor with Smith 11/8.

Want an outside bet in the same category? Stephen Graham 16/1 is an interesting one for his bravura performance in chef drama Boiling Point.

Power of the Dog is 8/15 to win Best Picture and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast comes next at 7/4.

We'll have more coverage of the Oscars betting and tips for the big night in the build-up.