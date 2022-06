Paige Thorne was backed into evens - her lowest price yet - to finish as the top female on Love Island as she continued her romance with Jacques O'Neill.

Rugby league player Jacques was backed in to favouritism in the top male betting at the end of last week.

On Sunday night, he admitted that he has feelings for Paige in a late night heart to heart.

Jacques has shortened again to 13/10 to be top male.

Things appear to be developing nicely for the pair but, with Casa Amor potentially starting next week, there could be trouble on the Mallorca horizon.

Get ready for the Casa Amor shake-up

Casa Amor is where the show splits the girls and boys into two villas and tempts the original contestants away from their current romances by introducing a new set of potential love interests.

With plenty of new bombshells arriving, it shakes things up with endless amounts of temptation for the contestants to reckon with.

The mingling goes on for about four days, at the end of which contestants are asked whether they want to stick with their original partner, or couple up with someone new.

Love Island bosses have yet to confirm the start date for Casa Amor but Love Island experts strongly suspect it will be 4 July - apt as it could mean indepedence for any contestants currently in a coupling from which they'd like a break and a chance to start afresh in their search for love.

Top Female Latest Odds

Paige Thorne evens

Indiyah Polack 16/5

Gemma Owen 7/2

Tasha Ghouri 10/1

Antigoni Buxton 10/1

Ekin-Su Culculoglu 20/1

Danica Taylor 25/1

Top Male Latest Odds

Jacques O'Neill 13/10

Luca Bish 5/2

Dami Hope 7/2

Davide Sanclimenti 7/1

Jay Younger 14/1

Andrew Le Page 16/1

Charlie Radnedge 25/1