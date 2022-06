The odds on Jacques O'Neill being the top male on Love Island were slashed after an eventful night at the villa in Mallorca.

The 23-year-old rugby league player, who is currently tackling life on the popular ITV show, has seen his price cut to 15/8.

He was 3/1 at the beginning of the week and, after spending the night with partner Paige Thorne in the hideaway during Tuesday's episode, attracted support in the betting.

Amber and Ikenna depart as Antigoni arrives

On Tuesday, Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna became the latest contestants to leave after they were voted off the show.

And at the climax of Tuesday's dramatic episode, Antigoni Buxton became the latest bombshell to enter the villa.

Are heads about to turn for singer-songwriter Antigoni? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3FV5gmy70S -- Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2022

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has already made headlines and is 16/1 to finish as top female.

Her arrival has shaken up the show and looks set to bring drama to the villa which is exactly how fans like it.

Winning couple Latest Odds

Jacques O'Neill & Paige Thorne: 2/1

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen: 10/3

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri: 17/2

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack: 5/1

Jay Younger & Tasha Ghouri: 12/1