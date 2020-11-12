I'm A Celebrity Latest Odds: Shane Richie early favourite to win in Wales

Shane Richie is the early favourite to win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here as the show prepares for the most unusual season in its history.

Actor, comedian and singer Richie is 4.84/1 on the Exchange and slightly shorter at 7/2 on the Sportsbook.

This year the popular ITV show, in which the stars infamously face gruelling Bushtucker Trials, will be a bit different. It is usually filmed in the Australian jungle but, thanks to the pandemic, this year's is unfolding within the 250 acres of Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Will this change things dramatically? We'll have to wait until this Sunday, when presenters Ant and Dec, will launch the new series, to find out.

Security is reported to be tight at the castle where the grounds are surrounded by miles of fencing. They might need that to keep the celebs in, as the castle is rumoured to be haunted.

So who else is expected to thrive in this unique environment?

Radio host Jordan North 5.39/2 is the current second in the betting.

He's followed by Giovanna Fletcher 6.25/1 The podcast host, author and wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher is expected to do well. Four of the last five winners have been women - the exception was former Betfair Ambassador Harry Redknapp.

Sports fans will be intrigued to see how Olympic gold medallist runner Mo Farah 6.86/1 fares. His physical fitness, mental strength and powers of endurance could stand him in good stead.

Vernon Kay 10.09/1 is also taking part while his wife Tess Daly continues to present Strictly on the BBC. We know which gig we'd prefer this autumn.

Then there's elimination betting where TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire is 2/1 to go first. Could she turn out to be made of stern stuff than the market indicates?

It's going to be fascinating to see how the Celebs react to the challenges facing them and the only guarantee is that there will be surprises.

