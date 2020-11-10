Strictly Come Dancing Latest Odds: Bill Bailey is surprise new favourite

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has already proved to be more unpredictable than last year's edition of the show. We have already had a change in favouritism with Maisie Smith, who started as the jolly, drifting to 3.9.

HRVY 4.94/1 has received support on the Exchange and, for the first couple of shows, looked likely to be Smith's main challenger for the Glitterball. Both look set to be key contenders.

But now comedian Bill Bailey 2.829/5 has risen to the top of the outright winner market. His success is more of a surprise, especially as he was backed at 50.049/1 after the line-up was announced and only shortened to 19.018/1 after round one.

Bill (pictured above) has the advantage of being partnered with Oti Mabuse who was the winning partner last year and is a firm favourite with fans. Few would have predicted, however, that even Oti could help the comedian, 55, attract so much support in the betting.

But that's exactly what happened after the pair wowed viewers and the judges with their cowboy Paso in last weekend's movie-themed show. They finished second to Ranvir Singh 8.415/2 and Giovanni Pernice.

Unlike last year's Strictly, in which Kelvin Fletcher was the post to post favourite, there's the potential for favouritism to change hands several times before the final on 19 December.

Nicola hoping to hit back and avoid third elimination

As expected, former-home secretary Jacqui Smith was the first to be voted out while Jason Bell, who NFL fans will recognise, bowed out at the weekend.

Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk lost out to Nicola Adams and Katya Jones in a tense dance off on Sunday.

Some fans might have been surprised to see Nicola in the bottom two, as she had been backed into 16.015/1 in the outright winner betting.

Nicola was third on the leaderboard after week two, behind Maisie and HRVY, but failed to impress the judges with her jive in week three.

The Olympic gold medallist ex-boxer will hoping to do much better and steer clear of the third elimination on Saturday.