I'm A Celebrity Latest Odds: Jordan North favourite to be King of the Castle

The latest odds show Jordan North is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here ahead of Friday night's finale.

There are just three contestants left in the popular ITV show which this year has taken place at Gwrych Castle in Wales. North is odds-on at 1.9420/21 and bettors think it's between him and Giovanna Fletcher 2.526/4, as the other contestant Vernon Kay has drifted to 11.010/1.

Mind you, Kay impressed viewers during the Celebrity Cyclone trial to stay in and reach the final, so perhaps he can dig deep again tonight and pull off an upset.

Before things kicked off with the first episode on 15 November, there were concerns that, with the contestants and crew unable to make the usual trip to the Australian jungle, this series could have been a disappointment.

But the opposite has been true and, if anything, this series has revitalised the show and drawn in new fans. Their have been gruelling bushtucker trials, vile cocktails, edge of the seat eliminations and much more.

Last night ante-post jolly Shane Richie was eliminated. He said he was pleased to have gone so deep in the contest and Giovanna named as the campmate he'd most like to see win.

Tonight's finale, during which the King or Queen of the Castle will be revealed following the voting, will begin at 9pm and last for one hour and 35 minutes.

Strictly elimination six looks too close call

There will be heartache on Strictly this weekend when the sixth elimination takes place.

After Clara Amfo was eliminated last week the show has reached the stage where only very good dancers are left in.

Bill Bailey 1.855/6 is the firm favourite, and HRVY 4.3100/30 is his nearest rival on the Exchange, but any of the six remaining contestants are capable of winning the Glitterball.

Somebody is going home on Sunday and it will be fascinating to see who it turns out to be.