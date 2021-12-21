White Christmas Betting: It's beginning to look a lot like snow...

People in Scotland shouldn't need to dream of a white Christmas as the latest odds indicate they will get snow on 25 December.

Aberdeen has long been the shortest price of anywhere in the UK to get snow on Christmas day and it is now 3/10.

Glasgow and Edinburgh are also odds-on to enjoy a white Christmas.

Even south of the border in Newcastle 4/6 and Leeds 4/7 the betting says snow is more likely than not.

Waking up on Christmas morning is a magical prospect (as long as temperatures don't get too cold) and who wouldn't welcome that right now?

Technically, there was a white Christmas in the UK in 2017 when 11% of British weather stations reported snow falling on 25 December. But the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010.

The idea of a white christmas was, of course, immortalised by Bing Crosby in his 1942 hit.

The further south you go the less likely it becomes - a white Christmas in Liverpool is 6/4 while snow in London on Christmas day is 4/1.

The Welsh capital Cardiff is an interesting one at 2/1.

Christmas Number One and Top TV

The Christmas number one is another festive favourite and this year we have an odds-on front-runner in LadBaby who previously achieved three number ones and raised money for charity in the process.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran come a distant second in the betting at 12/1.

As for what will get the top TV ratings on Christmas day, the Queen's speech is the clear favourite at 4/9.

Call the Midwife is Her Maj's nearest competition at 9/4.